Bill Cowher Notes J.J. Watt Remains At NFL Playing Weight, Believes ‘He’ll Listen’ If Teams Call

So you’re saying there’s a chance. While J.J. Watt seems perfectly happy in retirement, serving as CBS Sports analyst and owning a soccer team, he’s keeping the door open to return to the NFL. Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher added fuel to those flames during a Monday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, noting Watt remains at the same weight he was after retiring.

“I was just with him last week at our seminar,” Cowher told the show. “I know he weighs exactly the same playing weight that he did when he was playing. All I can say is I don’t know what’s going to happen this season, if anything were to develop, but I think J.J. is ready. I don’t think he’d make that phone call, but I think he’ll listen.”

Watt is evidently in Pittsburgh today, sharing photos of the team facility, though there’s no indication he’s signing with the team. It’s something he’s done before, including during his fan visit and tour of Pittsburgh last season.

Rumors about J.J. joining younger brother T.J. swirled in 2023, especially after DL Cam Heyward tore his groin Week 1 and missed the first half of the season. If that situation wasn’t enough to bring J.J. Watt and the Steelers together, it’s hard to imagine a scenario that does. Perhaps a late-season injury and Pittsburgh playoff push would be the only way that door could open up. Watt admitted in February he was “monitoring” the Steelers’ situation.

Pittsburgh’s starting defensive line has had a fine summer. Larry Ogunjobi is healthier than he’s ever been before and played well against the Buffalo Bills. NT Keeanu Benton looks to make the jump in his sophomore season. Heyward hasn’t suited up for a game but had a solid camp and looks healthy after playing at far less than 100 percent even after he returned mid-way through 2023.

Watt retired still showing he could play at a high level. In 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals, he racked up 12.5 sacks and seven pass deflections, showcasing his health by starting 16 games. His decision to walk away was a surprising one, though he had already locked up a Hall of Fame resume by that point.

Cowher’s comments are similar to what T.J. Watt told Kay Adams during training camp – Watt isn’t busting down the door to return. But he’s keeping it open.

“You’d have to ask him that but I know he’s staying in shape…he’s definitely still interested,” Watt told Adams. “I don’t know how real that conversation is, but who knows.”

If Watt does return, it might not be to play with his brother. He could go back to the Houston Texans, a team entering 2024 with higher playoff aspirations behind franchise QB C.J. Stroud. Even more than a year after hanging up his cleats, the rumors and whispers of a Watt return haven’t gone away.