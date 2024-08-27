Bill Cowher: Mike Tomlin Hasn’t Named QB1 Yet So Falcons Don’t Have ‘Extra Time To Prepare’

Although it seems obvious at this point that Russell Wilson is going to begin the season as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, Mike Tomlin still hasn’t made an official decision. That announcement will likely come soon, but it’s curious why it hasn’t been made yet. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher recently gave his opinion on why Tomlin hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback.

“Because there’s two different styles of quarterback,” Cowher said while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show recently. “Why give someone a little extra time to prepare? I think you’re preparing for Russell Wilson, he’s gonna stay in the pocket. He’s not looking to run; he is looking to throw down the field. It’s just doing it from a strategical standpoint.”

Cowher makes an excellent point. The Atlanta Falcons, who the Steelers play in Week 1, probably have a feeling that Wilson will be the starter, but they can’t totally commit to game planning against him. It forces them to dedicate some time to preparing for Fields. It would be a sly move on Tomlin’s part, and hopefully it can pay off.

Cowher went on to explain how he sees the Steelers’ quarterback situation shaking out to begin the year.

“I think Russell will be the starter and I think it’ll be a package of plays that you’ll have for Justin Fields. You’ll see how that evolves through the course of the season,” he said. “I think it’s a very natural and good position for them to be in right now to evaluate both.”

That scenario is likely right on the money. Wilson will more than likely be the starter, but Fields will still be used in creative ways. Football might seem like a game centered on physicality — and it is — but tactics and psychology are both just as important. Football is closer to chess than many people would think it is.

A few weeks ago, it seemed like the Falcons’ defense would be one of the weaker units the Steelers would face this year, but after a flurry of great additions, Atlanta’s defense suddenly looks more fearsome. Having the Falcons be unsure of which quarterback they’ll be facing could have just enough of an impact on the game to help the Steelers.

Cowher dealt with his fair share of quarterback battles while he was coaching the Steelers, so he’s probably employed that strategy a time or two. His tenure was successful enough to land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so it’s safe to say Cowher knows what he’s talking about. Having Fields come in for a few plays to keep the defense honest sounds like something Cowher once did with Kordell Stewart as well.

The regular season is only a few weeks away, so it won’t be long now before fans get an actual answer. The Steelers’ offense has been boring and predictable over the past few years, but with Wilson and Fields on the team now, they should at least be a little more exciting. If the Steelers leave Week 1 with a win, it will be interesting to see if this decision had any effect on the Falcons.