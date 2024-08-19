Bill Belichick: Steelers’ Problems Are ‘Bigger Than Russell Wilson’

Coming out of Saturday’s ugly 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium, much of the focus has been centered on the performance of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Steelers’ offense as a whole.

To put it simply, it was dreadful.

For the most part, though, it wasn’t much of Wilson’s fault. The offensive line couldn’t protect him whatsoever, there was no real run game to speak of, and the offense just was very messy overall.

That’s led to plenty of questions in the days coming out of the game regarding Wilson and what the Steelers should do under center between Wilson and Justin Fields in new coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.

Former New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, stated that the Steelers have bigger problems than Russell Wilson and the quarterback situation, and highlighted the offensive line’s inability to get hats on guys as the biggest problem.

“He’ll take care of the ball. I think the biggest thing for Pittsburgh is to get the running game and the offensive line playing consistently, being able to get a hat on a hat, the inside players being able to get up into the second level and get that zone run going for Arthur Smith,” Belichick said of the Steelers on the Pat McAfee Show, according to video via McAfee’s Twitter page. “But, I thought Arthur did a really good job with Atlanta last year with…the quarterback situation there…But I think that Arthur’s the right, good fit, he’s a really good coach. I think he’ll get a lot out of this team.

“It may take a little while, and I think the sooner the offensive line can come together and create some consistent running lanes for the backs so that they’re not in long yardage, they can stay on track on first and second down, give Russell a chance to get the ball down the field. I think that’s their formula to win. Whether they can do that or not remains to be seen. But, I think the problems are bigger than Russell Wilson. I think it’s really the offensive line in the running game.”

Based on the performance in the first two preseason games, that certainly seems like the biggest problem for the Steelers’ offense.

The hiring of Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator was a move that was lauded by many, in large part because of his ability to scheme up the run game, utilize play-action passing and really put together a competent, consistent attack.

It’s still very early in the process, and there was quite a bit to like in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, but during the first two preseason matchups, the Steelers’ offensive line has really struggled, both in pass protection and in the run game.

That was supposed to be the strength of the Steelers offensively coming into the year. But so far, with some new faces in the fold, the team’s offensive line has struggled and key players, like second-year tackle Broderick Jones specifically, have not been good. It’s very concerning.

While there are pieces to like offensively for the Steelers, like running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and a number of pieces on the offensive line, the performance from the Steelers’ offense through the first two preseason games is concerning, without a doubt.

For Belichick, it’s all about finding consistency.

“If they had a little more consistent play from the offensive line so that the running game could go, I think that would take the pressure off everything,” Belichick added, according to video via his Twitter page.

It really all just comes down to that. It sounds simple, but getting the offensive line going and establishing that consistent run game will help everything align correctly for the Steelers’ offense under Arthur Smith.

The good news: It’s only the preseason. Execution has been very poor, but it’s a time to learn and grow. Hopefully the Steelers can find that consistency and get the offensive line going in the next few weeks ahead of the start of the 2024 season.