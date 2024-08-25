Beanie Bishop Jr. ‘Hasn’t Shown Enough’ To Make Steelers Comfortable With Slot CB, Hoke Says

Few Pittsburgh Steelers rookie college free agents have elicited as much hype as Beanie Bishop Jr. The diminutive defensive back out of mostly D-I colleges was the favorite to start in the slot to open the season, the team’s options dwindling over time. But it’s fair to question if he will now, or even if he deserves to do so. That’s what former Steelers DL Chris Hoke suggested on the KDKA Nightly Sports Call following yesterday’s preseason finale loss.

“The reality is Beanie Bishop Jr. hasn’t shown enough that I think can give Teryl Austin and Coach [Mike] Tomlin the comfort to slide him in there and say listen, ‘This guy we’re okay with him being there’”, Hoke said. “Think about Mike Hilton, how he was when he was here. He played a lot in the run game; he was very effective even though he was a little guy. He was very savvy, and I don’t know if Beanie Bishop’s been able to us show enough to say, ‘Hey, I think he can fill that role’.”

Hoke doesn’t say, it’s worth noting, that Bishop can’t be that player. But he is rightfully pointing out, partly due to reasons outside his control, that he hasn’t been that player. A minor injury has limited him in the past two preseason games, Tomlin holding him out last week. In yesterday’s game, he only played in the second half, Tomlin citing practice time.

The problem is, the Steelers seemingly counted on Beanie Bishop Jr. stepping up and being that guy. If they don’t have Bishop in the slot, then they don’t have many other options. Thomas Graham Jr. played the first half, so presumably he would have the job. They also have position-flexible safeties who could take some snaps.

“Who are they going to put there? I think they’re actively looking at who gets cut”, Hoke said of the Steelers’ mindset after watching how Bishop ended the preseason. “Or are they going to have to make some trades? Because that’s a spot that could really come back to bite them in the month of September”.

The Steelers have a “starter in waiting”, so to speak, in Cameron Sutton, whom they won’t see for some months. The veteran defensive back will very soon begin serving an eight-game suspension after allegedly choking, biting, and generally abusing his fiancée. They hoped that Bishop could at least hold down the job until then.

But Beanie Bishop Jr. hasn’t even really had the opportunity to win the job because of his health. He essentially missed half of the preseason, including the most high-quality reps, so all they have to go on for the most part is the first half of training camp. That might not be enough to earn a starting job—maybe not even enough to earn a roster spot.