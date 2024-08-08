Batko: Justin Fields’ Accuracy, Touch ‘Better Than I Anticipated’

When Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury during a conditioning test at the start of training camp, it opened a door for QB Justin Fields. However, we all know that just because a door is opened doesn’t mean everyone takes advantage. For every Lou Gehrig and Wally Pipp, there are plenty more examples where the veteran holds on to their spot. But by all accounts, Fields has shown plenty of promise with the first-team offense.

“He looks really good,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko said on Thursday’s episode of Bleav in Steelers. “You see the talent jumping out at you with some of the throws he’s able to make, some of that burst that he shows when he gets out of the pocket. You can see why he’s got so many tools, so many physical traits that make him a tantalizing player still even after three up-and-down years in Chicago.”

There were legitimate reasons why the Chicago Bears selected Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields has shown that one of those reasons, his legs, translates to the NFL level. He’s put up 6.2 yards per carry over three seasons and ran for 18 touchdowns. His 7.2 yards per carry in 2022 led the entire league.

But it’s been Fields’ performance as a quarterback that has been uneven at best. He’s only completed 60.3 percent of his passes in his career. He’s thrown for 40 touchdowns in 40 games versus 30 interceptions.

He has shown growth. His completion percentage has improved every single season to a career-high 61.4 percent. That was a full percentage point higher than in 2022. And Batko has seen Fields’ progression as a passer in training camp.

“Justin Fields’ accuracy has been better than I anticipated,” Batko said. “His touch has been better than I anticipated.”

That’s been the biggest question facing Fields and the Steelers. Can Fields develop as a quarterback in Pittsburgh? Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Fields has been focusing on what he’s doing with his footwork in the pocket. And it appears to be paying off.

All eyes will be on Fields when he leads the first-string offense onto the field Friday night against the Houston Texans to open the preseason. Will Fields continue to show that improvement in a game environment, even if it is preseason? If he can, that will be a big step forward for him — and for a true quarterback competition.

