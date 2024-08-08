Atlanta Falcons WR Rondale Moore Out For Season

Rondale Moore appeared to suffer a significant injury in practice yesterday, and today NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver will miss the 2024 season with a knee injury.

#Falcons WR Rondale Moore, who was carted off from practice yesterday, suffered a season-ending knee injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/6Gdshycfwa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2024

Practice was called yesterday following the injury, and Moore had an air cast on his right leg. At the time, it appeared like a severe injury, and Atlanta’s fears were confirmed with Moore now missing the season.

Moore was acquired via trade this offseason in exchange for QB Desmond Ridder, and he’s coming off a 2023 season where he had 40 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he has 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons.

The Falcons and Steelers play Week 1, and obviously, Moore won’t be available for Atlanta. It will provide more of an opportunity for former Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud to emerge in the slot for Atlanta. Former Steelers WR James Washington is also with the Falcons, and Moore’s injury could improve his chances of making the roster.

The injury is a blow for the Falcons, who are losing a player the team was counting on to contribute a little bit in the receiving game with new WR Kirk Cousins. It’s also a blow for Moore, who was looking to impress in a contract year and now will have to work his way back without getting the opportunity to prove his value to teams ahead of free agency.

Moore would’ve provided more speed for Cousins and new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Atlanta’s offense does feature TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London, both of whom are expected to see a bump in production with Cousins. Now they’ll look to shoulder a bigger load for the Falcons with Moore out for the season.

In his career, Moore has one catch for six yards against the Steelers, which came in Week 13 last season.