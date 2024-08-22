Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

J Alexander Wright: Was there ever any consideration of Fautanu being a LT and leaving Broderick at right?

Alex: Doesn’t appear so. Fautanu began working at RT basically in rookie minicamp. So there doesn’t seem to have much, if any discussion, once they drafted him. And you usually have that plan in place before you make the pick. How we envision this player fitting into our offense, though I know Jones has bounced around a ton that it doesn’t feel like they’ve had a great plan with him.

Jeremy: Happy Thursday. Over or under 2 extensions before the start of the season?

Alex: Does Aiyuk count? And can I push? I still think Freiermuth and Heyward get done. So that’s two. Don’t see it with Najee or anyone else. Aiyuk, who knows, though chances feel below 50 percent.

Mr. Goodkat: Hey Alex, you mentioned Metchie and Hutchinson as potential acquisition targets if Aiyuk doesn’t materialize. What are your thoughts on Robert Woods? Is he less of a fit in your eyes or just less likely for the Texans to part with?

Alex: Would need to study him some more. See if there’s a real difference between Woods and Van Jefferson. Not sure if there is. I was just tossing out some names of guys who may not make it. There’s a lot of players in that realm we could talk about.

COSteel: Hey Alex, Watched many film study sessions published regarding the OL (including some of yours). From what I have witnessed the 3 interior positions seem pretty solid. The tackles are a bit of a mess at the moment. Overall, would you agree and if so, what’s the fix?

Alex: Yeah, I’d say that’s fair overall. The tackles also haven’t been as healthy. I know Herbig went down in the middle but Frazier is a pretty seamless transition when you lose your “starting” center, though it’s not like Herbig ever even made it to Week 1 in that role. Fautanu hurt, Jones playing through pain, young guys trying to struggle through it. The group just has to get healthy and I think they’ll be ok. Or at least better.

RASTA:

Hey Alex – Despite all the BA chatter, when it goes sideways and he is still a 49er, who can the Steelers legit go after in your opinion?

How is SEA w/ DK?

How are HOU and NYJ?

TY🙏🏼 for your honest opinions on real WR options

Alex: Probably not big name option. You’re fishing in a smaller pond and begin to wonder if it’s even worth going after some mid/low-tier guy this late in the process. The WR they might bring in could be a special teamer. A Boykin type they’re missing. Don’t like their gunner situation. I’d still call up the Colts to see if they’d move off Alec Pierce. Not sure if they will, especially with Josh Downs hurt, but I’d ask.

PaeperCup: Aloha Alex, From what you’ve looked at in our preseason offense, would you say the plays/play calling are similar to what A Smith has shown in Tennessee, and is that what we are to expect in the regular Season?

Alex: Yeah I’d say it’s pretty similar. Not seeing anything radically different. Maybe more gap/power runs, though I know Smith isn’t an exclusive zone guy. But Pittsburgh’s run more than I expected. Perhaps just focusing on getting good work in there since a lot of camp stuff has been zone. But yeah, about the same, and I know the game plan is still pretty vanilla.

Brian Tollini:

Similar to how we weren’t nearly as good as we looked last preseason, I don’t think we are nearly as bad as we looked last Saturday. This team has a talented roster, despite having a lot of unanswered questions at key positions.

If we are capable of winning a playoff team as we currently sit, which I still think is an achievable goal, how much (if any) does landing a #1 WR (I won’t even say a/his name), move that needle beyond that in your opinion?

Alex: I agree. I’m not panicking. Still think this can be a competent/average offense. Not that I’m doing cartwheels for that but it would be a big improvement that would come with a 3-4 point per game bump. If they add he who shall not be named, I think it puts you in “expectation is to win a playoff game” mode. Right now, they’re kinda on that bubble of “make playoffs/maybe win a playoff game” if players meet expectation and the group stays healthy. Adding another big-time WR puts you over that mark. Still not in Super Bowl territory unless you’re getting high-end QB play, too, which remains to be seen but looks unlikely.

AM24:

As I’m sure you have heard – there’s a lot of talk about Fields being the starter due to Wilson “looking terrible” last week, and Fields being the better option for this offense with his athleticism and upside. It seems blown out of proportion by the media, to me Fields proved more about his flaws than anything.

What’s the realistic chance that Fields starts? And if your the coach right now how do you handle the QB battle?

Alex: Remote. It’s very low. Wilson would pretty much have to get hurt. He’s more experienced, a strong leader, has better intangibles and details, and you trust him to take better and more consistent care of the football, which is still big for an offense that hopes and believes they can score more but still won’t be trying to win shootouts. They want their defense to remain the strength and turnovers reduce your possessions, increases the opponent’s, and puts your defense on short fields. All bad to how this team wants to win.

I handle it by playing Wilson and Fields in the finale and then naming Wilson the starter the Tuesday before the Falcons game. Which is what Tomlin will do.