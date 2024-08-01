Arthur Smith Calls George Pickens A ‘Critical Part’ Of Steelers’ Offense

Fresh off of a breakout second season in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver George Pickens is poised for monster third season in the NFL.

Elevated to WR1 in Pittsburgh following the trade of Diontae Johnson to Carolina and in a new offense that could unlock his true potential under coordinator Arthur Smith, expectations are high for Pickens ahead of the 2024 season.

So far in training camp Pickens is making some big plays and only heightening those expectations.

Smith had some strong words for Pickens Thursday following practice, calling the former Georgia standout a “critical part” of the Steelers’ offense not only in 2024, but beyond.

“I think George [Pickens] has made progress every day. I was fired up to see him make that play at the end of the two minute drive, and his growth and development,” Smith said to reporters, according to the transcript provided by the team. “George is a very instinctive football player. He sees the game well, and different ways to use George – I’ve really, so far, enjoyed working with George. And he’s producing.

“He’s a critical part of our offense.”

Smith’s comments came after Pickens made a great play in the back of the end zone to end Thursday’s practice, making a leaping, twisting reception over linebacker Patrick Queen in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

Justin Fields with an efficient 2 minute drill, ending up in a George Pickens TD over the middle, leaping over Patrick Queen. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2024

Not only did Pickens make a big play late in practice, he also had a big play earlier in practice, hauling in a big 45-yard bomb from quarterback Justin Fields, continuing a strong camp so far in Latrobe.

Justin Fields hits George Pickens for a 40+ yard gain down the right sideline. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 1, 2024

After a rough start to camp from a distraction standpoint due to his argument with new receivers coach Zach Azzanni, Pickens has settled in nicely, has taken on more of a leadership role and is starting to stack some strong days overall for the Steelers.

The progress he’s made daily, the growth and maturity he’s shown, too, it’s all impressive from Pickens. He seems to be in a great place mentally and enjoys the offense he’s in, which is saying something coming off of a season in which he hauled in 64 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, leading the NFL in yards per reception in the process.

It’s great to hear Smith speaking highly of his new No. 1 receiver. With improved quarterback play in Pittsburgh and a competent, professional play-caller at the helm, Pickens could really ascend to another level as a weapon in Pittsburgh, fulfilling his potential in the process.