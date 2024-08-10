Art Rooney II Believes Steelers Will Play 2025 Game In Mexico Or Ireland

As the NFL continues to expand, the league has been playing more international games over the years. The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been part of that expansion yet, but based on some recent comments from team owner Art Rooney II, it seems that could be changing very soon.

Appearing on the broadcast during the Steelers’ preseason game against the Houston Texans, Rooney was asked about the Steelers potentially playing in an international game soon.

“I think there’s a good chance in the 2025 season that we’ll have an international game,” Rooney said. “Of course, that’s up to the league, not up to us, but we’re kind of due for that. We’re expecting it could be in Mexico or Ireland.”

The Steelers do have a huge following in both those countries, so it makes sense that they would be the first options. The last time the Steelers played in an international game was 2013 against the Minnesota Vikings. That game was played in London and ended in a 34-27 loss for the Steelers. Hopefully they’ll have better luck in either Mexico or Ireland.

While Mexico would be a less arduous journey for the team, and it’s got a huge following of the Steelers, Rooney is probably hoping the team plays in Ireland. The Rooney family has always had a powerful connection to Ireland, with Dan Rooney being a national ambassador to the country from 2009 to 2012. It would make sense for the Steelers to play a game there.

The team has actually played in Ireland before, but in a preseason game. In 1997, the Steelers played the Chicago Bears in Ireland, winning 30-17. The team even began broadcasting their games in Ireland this year, as revealed by Rooney in a separate interview for Virgin Media Sport. A regular season game in Ireland is probably something the Rooney family has been pushing for some time, and they could get their wish next year.

🗣 "We're very excited. 🗣 "My family has deep roots in Ireland on both my mother's and father's side. 🗣 "We're hoping that sometime soon we'll be playing in Ireland.@steelers President Art Rooney II on the partnership with Virgin Media Television. 🏈🇮🇪@SteelersIreland pic.twitter.com/03tyszaT8h — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 9, 2024

It remains to be seen if the Steelers will get an international game next year, but Rooney seems confident that it will happen. Whether it’s Mexico, Ireland, or perhaps somewhere else altogether, it seems like it’s going to happen. Both countries Rooney mentioned have extremely passionate Steelers fans, so either option would be great. Hopefully the Steelers don’t lose a home game as a result, although depending on who they’re playing, it could still feel like a home game.