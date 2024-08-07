Are the Steelers trading for Brandon Aiyuk?

Well, it’s Wednesday morning and we’re all sitting here wondering and waiting. A day after reports saying that the Steelers were out of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, they are way back in. What’s more, it sounds like the Steelers are the preferred destination for Aiyuk.

Reportedly, the New England Patriots backed out of trade talks because he indicated he didn’t have an interest in playing there. The other teams in discussion for Brandon Aiyuk other than the Steelers are the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are, of course, familiar with trading wide receivers, and reportedly are willing to trade one of them. A couple years ago, they traded for Amari Cooper, but they’re struggling to work out an extension. If they can throw Brandon Aiyuk in the Steelers’ path, they are willing to flip Cooper to the 49ers.

A 2020 first-round pick, Brandon Aiyuk dominated the Steelers in Week 1 last season. He caught eight passes in that game on eight targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on just 105 targets.

If the Steelers traded for Aiyuk, he would be their number one target, even with George Pickens. That goes with the territory, because if they do trade for him, they are also signing him to a new contract worth in the neighborhood of $30 million per season.

And if the Steelers trade for Brandon Aiyuk, they might also be saying a long goodbye to George Pickens. Pickens is still under contract for the next two seasons, but they likely both can’t be here on huge contracts, not for long anyway. Even the Cincinnati Bengals know that, keeping Tee Higgins on the franchise tag this year.

While the Steelers often make trades in training camp, they have never made a trade of this magnitude. Five years ago, they did deal a first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick. It seems the Steelers are desperately trying to avoid giving up another first for Brandon Aiyuk, though. If they were willing to do that, a deal would probably be done by now.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a first-round playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they exit early or miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The Steelers are in training camp and the preseason and the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.