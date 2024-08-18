Anthony Averett Won’t Return To Steelers-Bills Game Due To Hamstring Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback depth is one of their biggest weaknesses right now, and it took another hit against the Buffalo Bills with CB Anthony Averett suffering a hamstring injury. Averett will not return, per Steelers communications director Burt Lauten.

#Steelers CB Anthony Averett suffered a hamstring injury and won't return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 18, 2024

Pittsburgh signed Averett, who spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, following a successful tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp. He looked to provide depth at corner behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, an area that’s a question mark for Pittsburgh.

Given the need for corner depth, Averett is fighting for a roster spot and a strong performance throughout the rest of the summer would’ve made those chances much higher. The hamstring injury could affect those chances, and we’ll see how serious the injury is. It’s the second hamstring injury suffered by a Steeler in tonight’s game, as RB Jaylen Warren also left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Averett had one assisted tackle before leaving the game. He’s the second defender to leave the game with an injury, as LB Payton Wilson is being evaluated for a concussion. For his career, he has three interceptions and 114 tackles.