Analyst Thinks Wilson And Fields Have ‘Massive Problems,’ Will Fracture Steelers Locker Room

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly got more talented at quarterback this offseason, one analyst believes the team’s moves will end in disaster. In the debut show of FOX Sports 1’s “Breakfast Ball,” analyst Danny Parkins offered a bleak outlook.

“Justin Fields is better than Russell Wilson,” Parkins told co-hosts Craig Carton and Mark Schlereth. “But both of these guys have massive problems.”

While Mike Tomlin hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback, it would be a major upset if Justin Fields started over Russell Wilson. Sixteen seed beating a one type of upset. Saturday’s preseason finale reps indicated that as much as anything, Wilson getting just one drive with the starters, putting the ball in the end zone, and exiting as Fields took over the next several possessions.

Despite Wilson’s calf injury and Fields’ strong camp performance, Fields didn’t do nearly enough inside stadiums to close the gap to sincerely push Wilson for the job. Some in the media feel cheated and while Tomlin has always kept the door open, he’s like any other head coach who embraces the tagline of competition and not letting players, especially new ones, feel too comfortable. Ultimately, 2024’s “battle” was the same as 2022 between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky sat in the driver’s seat and won the job while Wilson was in pole position all offseason.

But Parkins thinks Fields’ dynamic plays and Wilson’s inevitable struggles will fracture the Steelers’ locker room.

“This is gonna get messy. Russ is weird and quirky and Justin Fields is cool and popular,” he said. “People are going to be split in that locker room when both of them start to struggle.”

Parkins is echoing a similar take from colleague Colin Cowherd, who said in late July teammates will connect with Fields more than they will Wilson.

Schlereth, as he’s done at every opportunity, railed against Wilson and believed he’s deserving of the “hate” he’s received after two tough years in Denver.

“This is why he deserves the hate. Because you cannot score in the National Football League when your quarterback is laying on his back,” Schlereth said. “And you cannot overcome [his] sacks the last two seasons…You can’t win that way.”

Wilson and Fields are the two most-sacked quarterbacks over the last three seasons, 135 and 133 times respectively. Numbers that must improve and hopefully will in the Steelers’ run-centric offense behind an offensive line that looks stronger than before on paper but a unit that needs its offensive tackles to get healthy.

Carton somehow became the level-headed analyst of the panel, believing Wilson will bring “competency” to an offense missing those fundamental elements the past two seasons. Ultimately, Parkins believes neither player will be the answer beyond 2024.

“We’ll talk about it all year and then at the end we’ll say, ‘Hey, do you think they answered the question?’ And the answer will be no,” he said.

With both on expiring contracts, the Steelers have no firm feel for who will start at quarterback in 2025. It’s possible that neither Wilson nor Fields is the guy. If so, it keeps the Steelers in quarterback purgatory and likely without a high draft pick, which would give them few good options next March.