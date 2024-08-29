Alex Highsmith Thinks Jaylen Warren Is League’s Best RB In Pass Protection

A running back’s primary job is to take handoffs and grind out some hard-fought yards on the ground. But that is far from their only responsibility. In order to be an every-down back, they must be able to pick up the blitz in pass protection and be able to catch passes out of the backfield. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very fortunate to have two running backs who are more than capable in all areas of the game.

According to Alex Highsmith, Jaylen Warren might be the best running back in the league when it comes to pass protection. Appearing on The Christian Kuntz podcast, Highsmith was asked which running back is the toughest to go against when pass rushing.

“I don’t go directly against [running backs] a lot. I’d say Jaylen Warren’s probably the best. What he does to guys,” Highsmith said as he shook his head in approval. “He’s with it.”

Here is a textbook example. Warren locates the blitz and steps up to deliver the hit, rather than trying to absorb the hit like some other running backs tend to do. The clip was posted by Adam Koffler on X.

This Calvin Austin touchdown doesn’t happen without Jaylen Warren’s incredible blitz pickuppic.twitter.com/2EFY9LTMRf — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 25, 2023

Both Harris and Warren received a lot of praise during the chippiest day of practice in the back-on-backers drill at training camp. They were matching up against Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts. The drill favors the linebackers, but the running backs got the job done. That included Warren planting Roberts on the ground at least once.

He even got fined for a block in pass protection against the Los Angeles Rams last season. The fine was later rescinded, but it speaks to how violent his blocks are.

His blocking prowess isn’t limited to just blitz pickup, either. Warren gets after it anytime he gets the opportunity to hit a defender. Below is a clip of Warren paving the way for a Calvin Austin III touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It would appear that Austin might owe Warren a steak dinner or two with both of his regular-season touchdowns being because of Warren’s blocks.