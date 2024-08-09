49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Has ‘No Expectation’ For Aiyuk Resolution

When does the Brandon Aiyuk story end? Not even the San Francisco 49ers are sure. In a saga that’s dragged on for months and heated up the last week, it’s not clear when there will be a resolution to Aiyuk’s contract dispute. The choices are either him signing a long-term deal with the 49ers or be traded to a team willing to meet his price. Asked to look into his crystal ball, Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t know when things will wrap up.

“I hope it is sooner than later. But right now, I don’t have any expectations,” Shanahan said during a Thursday appearance on local radio station KNBR with Adam Copeland and Tom Tolbert. “That’s kind of how I stay sane and focus on being a good coach for our team.”

Despite a flurry of rumors and speculation, the situation seems to be at a standstill. Currently, the 49ers aren’t willing to meet Aiyuk’s contract terms and reportedly aren’t willing to accept what the Pittsburgh Steelers are offering. Until one of those elements are solved, a deal won’t happen, and Pittsburgh may be banking on the 49ers caving out of frustration.

Asked to address his feelings about the situation, Shanahan admitted it’s been difficult. Despite dwindling odds of Aiyuk staying in San Francisco, the organization is holding out hope there will be a last-second agreement.

“This is a very difficult one, but it’s something you’re always holding out hope for,” he said.

But even with those comments, Shanahan seemed to acknowledge the lengths the organization is going to orchestrate a trade. Given the Steelers have little to offer at the position, Thursday reporting indicates the 49ers are attempting to find a third team to acquire a receiver. While Shanahan didn’t explicitly say so, he seemed to indicate it was true.

“We’re looking at every possibility and really hoping that when it’s all said and done, it’s the best thing for the 49ers and the best thing for [Aiyuk].”

Shanahan outlined needing to get correct compensation, Aiyuk get the right money, and for Aiyuk to land with the right team. Pittsburgh seems to be the frontrunner and arguably only realistic option for him to be traded to. But that doesn’t mean a deal will quickly happen. It could take another day, another week, or longer. This endless saga will halt at some point. When that happens is anyone’s guess.