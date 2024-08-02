2024 Stock Watch – OLB Markus Golden

Player: OLB Markus Golden

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers announced the signing of veteran OLB Markus Golden, who is a familiar face. They signed him following the 2023 NFL Draft, employing him as their third edge rusher last year. A year later, he is set to play behind his former backup, Nick Herbig, who should play more this season.

The Steelers announced the signing of Markus Golden on Thursday, taking the place of injured David Perales on the roster. Golden is an experienced veteran with plenty of starts under his belt—and familiarity with this defense. He is wearing 91 for now, as seen in the picture above, but that can change later on.

Golden signed with the Steelers shortly following the 2023 NFL Draft, serving as the third edge rusher last season. But now that he is back, he will sit behind the man they drafted before signing him, Nick Herbig. At this point, it seems unlikely that he has much chance of upending that pecking order.

The Steelers obviously really like what Herbig is now, but especially what he can be. Some view him as a starting-quality player who is playing behind two Pro Bowl-quality starters. But if Golden can play the way he did last year, they have a good problem on their hands.

On 230 snaps last season, Markus Golden contributed 20 tackles, six for loss, four sacks, and 10 hits. But Herbig, in 191 snaps, recorded 27 tackles, five for loss, with three sacks and two forced fumbles. Herbig’s tackle total includes work on special teams, to which Golden does not contribute.

And that’s a problem for him, because I don’t think the Steelers are locked into carrying four outside linebackers. While they almost always do, they have a lot of depth in some areas of the roster, and they don’t have a strong fourth who contributes on special teams. Meanwhile, the new kickoff rules open the door for defensive linemen to get special teams hats.

In other words, while the Steelers welcomed him back, there’s a reason they are signing him in August. He doesn’t have a guaranteed roster spot waiting for him, and he may not even dress regularly if he does make the team. He should be on the 53-man roster, and he probably will dress, but that can change week to week.

