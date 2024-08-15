2024 Stock Watch – OL Nate Herbig

Player: OL Nate Herbig

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: A week after struggling with quarterback-center exchanges, Nate Herbig now adds an injury to his worries. Attempting to win the Steelers’ starting center job, he exited Wednesday’s practice with an apparent arm injury. The veteran was already losing ground to Zach Frazier, and this could be the event that marks the permanent transition.

An injury was the last thing that Nate Herbig could afford, needing to prove that he could deliver starting-quality play. While many have made too much of his lack of in-game experience at center, it was a part of the equation. The Steelers allowed Herbig to run with the first-team offense all offseason, but that phase may be over.

Herbig exited the Steelers’ final open training camp practice, suffering an apparent arm injury. For whatever length of time he might miss, that will only afford Frazier more opportunities to claim the starting job.

Having spent most of his career as a backup, Nate Herbig took this opportunity very seriously. He knew he would have a fierce battle on his hands as soon as the Steelers drafted Zach Frazier, but to his credit, he rose to the challenge and he has given the maximum effort.

There is still the outside possibility, unlikely as it is, that the Steelers opt for the more experienced Herbig initially. But even that now rests upon his health, which as of this writing is unclear. If he escapes serious injury, then he can still be in the running to start the season opener.

With a $4 million salary, the Steelers could even consider parting company with Nate Herbig altogether. I don’t know how realistic it is that anybody would trade for him at his salary, unless they need a starter in a bad way. But they do have enough depth if they decide to cut him, Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick having center ability. Of course, James Daniels is a former center himself, so could also act as insulation there.

