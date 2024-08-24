2024 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road for the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Their performance, especially on offense, has been underwhelming through two games, so this is the last chance to right the ship before the games start counting. A little momentum wouldn’t hurt.

Russell Wilson will once again start with Justin Fields coming in after him. Mike Tomlin talked about balancing this as the tune-up game, but also making sure that guys on the roster bubble get their opportunity like in the old fourth preseason game in the past. The amount that the backups get to play will be dictated by how successful the starting units are. The plan wasn’t for Wilson and Fields to play the entire game last week, but they did because they weren’t producing results.

Will Broderick Jones and the offensive line show signs of improvement? That will be one of the most important things to track along as the Steelers are still sorting out their starting tackle situation between Jones, Troy Fautanu, and Dan Moore Jr.

If you haven’t joined us for a game thread before, thanks for tuning in! I will update this post throughout the first half with video highlights, play-by-play, interesting tweets, injury updates, and more. Also, be sure to join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.

T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and Joey Porter Jr. are among those not suited up to play.

Mason McCormick is taking center snaps in the warmup. He could be the backup center with Nate Herbig now on IR.

With Porter out, Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush have a large opportunity ahead of them to battle it out for the top backup corner job. According to Gerry Dulac, Trice will get the start.