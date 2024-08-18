2024 Preseason Game 2 Steelers Vs Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a similar start as last week on offense. There were no botched snaps, but no points for the starting offense and three sacks allowed. Lots of punts, some penalties, and not much positive to write home about. The defense looked better this week with just three points allowed, two total sacks, and an interception. Justin Fields led a field goal drive at the end of the half to tie it up. The score is tied at 3-3 for the Steelers and Bills at the half.

The offensive line was the story of the first half for the Steelers. Broderick Jones got beat repeatedly at right tackle.

With Fields getting two drives, I would imagine he gets a couple more to start the second half. He provided a little spark with his explosive 20-yard scramble at the end of the first half. The offense could use more of that.

The star of the first half was P Cameron Johnston. Nick Herbig deserves a shout out, too.

Cameron Johnston had five first half punts for 285 yards, 56.8 average. Long of 65 and two inside 20. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 18, 2024

For reference, Pressley Harvin III averaged 43.8 yards per punt last season.

START OF 2ND HALF

The kickoff was returned to the 29 yard line.

1st and 10, Ray Davis off left tackle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Davis up the middle for 8 yards. Payton Wilson shaken up on the play. He went into the blue medical tent. Maybe a leg or ankle injury of some variety.

1st and 10, Davis bounced to the right for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Davis off right tackle for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Davis off right tackle for 3 yards and a horse colar tackle tacks on 15.

1st and 10, Davis up the middle for 19 yards.

1st and goal, Zach Davidson called for a false start. 1st and goal from the 12, Darrynton Evans for five yards around the left end. 3nd and goal, Mark Robinson tackled Evans for a loss of 1. 3rd and goal from the 8, DiNucci incomplete to Justin Shorter in the end zone with good coverage by Darius Rush. The field goal is good. 6-3 Bills.

#Steelers LB Payton Wilson went to the locker room and is being evaluated for a concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 18, 2024

La’Mical Perine returned the kickoff to the 24.

1st and 10, Aaron Shampklin off left tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Fields designed run for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Shampklin off right tackle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Daijun Edwards tackled for a loss of 2. 3rd and 7, Fields escaped pressure, set his feet, and completed a pass to MyCole Pruitt for 8 yards and a first down.

1st and 10, Fields escaped a sack and scrambled 8 yards with a big roar from the crowd. Mason McCormick called for false start. 2nd and 7, Perine up the middle for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Fields complete to Connor Heyward for 15 yards. He hurdled a defender for a few extra yards.

1st and 10, Perine around the left end for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Perine around the left end again for 3 yards.

1st and 10, Fields scrambled for two yards out of bounds with nobody open. 2nd and 8, Shampklin off right tackle for 4 yards. 3rd and 4, Shampklin up the middle for 2 yards. Timeout called by Buffalo with Tomlin keeping the offense on the field.

#Steelers CB Anthony Averett suffered a hamstring injury and won't return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 18, 2024

A designed run for Fields on 4th and 2. The Bills saw it coming from a mile away and he was tackled for a loss. Turnover on downs. The best drive of the night for the Steelers’ offense comes up empty.

1st and 10, Evans up the middle for 5 yards with a tackle by Isaiahh Loudermilk. 2nd and 5, DiNucci complete to K.J. Hamler for 9 yards. Ryan Watts made the tackle. Tyler Matakevich banged up on the play with an ankle injury of some variety. He seems fine on the sideline.

1st and 10, Evans around the right end for 14 yards.

Secondary run defense support ugly in the second half. Tons of missed tackles and poor contains. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 18, 2024

END OF 3RD QUARTER