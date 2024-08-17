2024 Preseason Game 2 Steelers Vs Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills tonight for their second preseason game of the 2024 season. Mike Tomlin named Russell Wilson the starter and said that the first-team groups will be playing about four drives in this game. The Bills also projected their starters to play about a quarter and a half. The two teams had a joint practice on Thursday, so the individual matchups should have at least some familiarity with each other.

The Steelers’ first preseason game was sloppy. The starting group, with Justin Fields at quarterback, managed zero points on three drives. With a strong performance, Wilson can prove why he has been given pole position since he signed with the team in March. First and foremost, the Steelers must play fundamentally sound football, including a mistake-free quarterback-center exchange.

C Zach Frazier had a very solid first week of the preseason and should now get the starting snaps with Nate Herbig injured. Herbig has a significant shoulder injury that will hold him out for a while, per Gerry Dulac. Beanie Bishop Jr. is almost the starting slot corner by default at this point after Grayland Arnold got injured, but he still needs to show out well to prevent the Steelers from potentially dipping into the veteran free-agent market at roster cutdowns.

Josh Allen will be playing for the Bills, so the defense should have a great test ahead of it in this tune-up game.

If you have never joined us for a game blog before, welcome! I will post interesting tweets, video highlights, play-by-play results below, so refresh your page throughout the game. You can also join the discussion in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

The National Weather Service forecasted severe weather conditions, so Acrisure Stadium is currently advising fans to take cover in the concourses of the stadium.

Fans may return to the stands and players are starting their warm-ups now with the weather relenting.

Several players who missed time with injuries this week, including Alex Highsmith, Donte Jackson, Keeanu Benton and DeMarvin Leal, are in uniform and are taking part in pre-game stretching. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 17, 2024

Beanie Bishop Jr. is not in uniform. It doesn’t appear that he will be playing. Tonight was a huge opportunity for him. Now it seems inevitable that the Steelers add a veteran in free agency or wait until roster cutdowns. They might not be able to wait with how banged up the room is.