2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 10 Practices

Following six straight practices and Monday’s off day, we’re checking in on some updated Pittsburgh Steelers training camp stats. As always, it’s important to note camp stats are a small puzzle piece of the big picture and serves as one data point that can allow us to view trends and particular information to match objective numbers to the eye test.

Below are the camp stats from the Steelers’ fifth through tenth practices along with totals across the first ten.

Training Camp Stats (Nos. 5-10)

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 65/88 (73.9 percent) 637 yards (7.2 YPA) 15 TDs 2 INTs – 9.8 YPC

Kyle Allen: 39/69 (56.5 percent) 372 yards (5.4 YPA) 4 TDs 4 INTs – 9.5 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 7/13 (53.8 percent) 85 yards (6.5 YPA) 0 TDs 2 INTs – 12.1 YPC

Russell Wilson: 1/1 15 yards

– Excellent numbers for Fields, dramatically better than the first four practices. His YPA and YPC might be slightly below what you’d like in this setting but seven shots reduces some of these numbers. His completion percentage is nearly 24 points higher than the first four days.

– Regression for Allen with a couple of bad picks and reduced completion percentage.

Quarterback Reps

Justin Fields: 141 (16-20-25-30-25-25)

Kyle Allen: 119 (13-16-29-22-22-17)

John Rhys Plumlee: 19 (3-7-5-1-2-1)

Russell Wilson: 11 (2-4-1-2-1-1)

– Reps have shrunk for Plumlee. As for Wilson, he’s at 11 across six practices.

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 21 carries, 75 yards (3.6 YPC) 4 TDs – (1 fumble)

Jonathan Ward: 18 carries, 68 yards (3.8 YPC) – (1 fumble)

Jaylen Warren: 16 carries, 40 yards (2.5 YPC) 1 TD – (1 fumble)

La’Mical Perine: 16 carries, 33 yards (2.1 YPC) 2 TDs

Aaron Shampklin: 12 carries, 44 yards (3.7 YPC)

Daijun Edwards: 2 carries, 9 yards (4.5 YPC) 1 TD

Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards

Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards

– Running back YPC are generally on the lower side given the nature of practice. Too many fumbles across the board is my real takeaway.

– Also, I did miss one or two runners so Edwards might have three carries but he’s at the back of the pack on the running back depth chart. Disappointing because I hoped to see him run the ball with his lateral agility and leg churn.

– Only one WR run after Matt Canada called 11 of them in the 2023 training camp, 18 during the 2022 camp, and 10 in 2021. So a big change here on jet runs. Unfortunate the one they’ve called resulted in Wilson’s injury.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 24/28 278 yards 7 TDs – 85.7 percent

Van Jefferson: 17/18 202 yards 4 TDs – 94.4 percent

Scotty Miller: 7/11 78 yards – 63.6 percent

Jaylen Warren: 8/10 29 yards – 80 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 6/8 57 yards 2 TDs – 75 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 4/7 75 yards 1 TD – 57.1 percent

Aaron Shampklin: 5/6 31 yards – 83.3 percent

La’Mical Perine: 5/6 30 yards – 83.3 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 5/5 26 yards 2 TDs – 100 percent

Daijun Edwards: 5/5 9 yards – 100 percent

Connor Heyward: 4/5 51 yards – 80 percent

Darnell Washington: 3/5 33 yards 1 TD – 60 percent

Jacob Copeland: 3/5 25 yards – 60 percent

Jonathan Ward: 3/4 27 yards 1 TD – 75 percent

Quez Watkins: 2/4 37 yards – 50 percent

Duece Watts: 3/3 62 yards – 100 percent

Calvin Austin III: 3/3 34 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 1/3 9 yards – 33.3 percent

Najee Harris: 2/2 9 yards – 100 percent

Tarik Black: 1/2 11 yards – 50 percent

Matt Sokol: 1/2 10 yards – 10 percent

Jack Colletto: 0/1 0 yards – 0 percent

– Pickens and Jefferson have come on really strong over the padded practices. Impressive figures and high catch rates. Scotty Miller more involved than I realized while Pat Freiermuth has been a little less effective between the 20s. Calvin Austin has been quiet.

Drops

Jack Colletto: 1

– Impressively, only one drop and it’s from the fullback.

Interceptions

Grayland Arnold: 2

Thomas Graham Jr.: 2

Ryan Watts: 2

Cam Sutton: 1

Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1

– Eight interceptions the last six practices after just one the first four. Arnold, Graham, and Watts all with a pair.

Training Camp Stats (All 10 Practices)

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 93/143 (65.0 percent) 920 yards (6.4 YPA) 18 TDs 3 INTs – 9.9 YPC

Kyle Allen: 62/103 (60.2 percent) 614 yards (6.0 YPA) 8 TDs 4 INTs – 9.9 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 9/23 (39.1 percent) 120 yards (5.2 YPA) 0 TDs 2 INTs – 13.3 YPC

Russell Wilson: 1/1 15 yards

Quarterback Reps

Justin Fields: 220 (17-20-18-24-16-20-25-30-25-25)

Kyle Allen: 173 (15-10-15-14-13-16-29-22-22-17)

John Rhys Plumlee: 38 (6-3-5-5-3-7-5-1-2-1)

Russell Wilson: 11 (0-0-0-0-2-4-1-2-1-1)

20+ Yard Completions

Justin Fields: 14

Kyle Allen: 9

John Rhys Plumlee: 3

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 30 carries, 101 yards (3.4 YPC) 4 TDs – 1 fumble

La’Mical Perine: 26 carries, 71 yards (2.7 YPC) 3 TDs

Jonathan Ward: 24 carries, 94 yards (3.9 YPC) – 1 fumble

Jaylen Warren: 24 carries, 82 yards (3.4 YPC) 1 TD – 1 fumble

Aaron Shampklin: 17 carries, 57 yards (3.4 YPC)

Daijun Edwards: 8 carries, 36 yards (4.5 YPC) 1 TD

Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards

Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 28/38 365 yards 7 TDs – 73.7 percent

Van Jefferson: 18/22 204 yards 5 TDs – 81.8 percent

Scotty Miller: 10/15 90 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent

Jaylen Warren: 13/16 65 yards – 81.3 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 8/14 79 yards 2 TDs – 57.1 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 10/13 83 yards 2 TDs – 76.9 percent

La’Mical Perine: 9/11 52 yards – 81.8 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 5/11 96 yards 1 TD – 45.5 percent

Quez Watkins: 6/10 80 yards 1 TD – 60 percent

Calvin Austin III: 6/10 52 yards 2 TDs – 60 percent

Daijun Edwards: 7/8 33 yards – 87.5 percent

Connor Heyward: 6/8 66 yards – 75 percent

Roman Wilson: 7/7 97 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

Aaron Shampklin: 5/7 31 yards – 71.4 percent

Jonathan Ward: 4/6 32 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent

Marquez Callaway: 4/5 48 yards 1 TD – 80 percent

Darnell Washington: 3/5 33 yards 1 TD – 60 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 3/5 17 yards 1 TD – 60 percent

Jack Colletto: 3/4 21 yards – 75 percent

Jacob Copeland: 3/5 25 yards – 60 percent

Duece Watts: 3/3 62 yards – 100 percent

Najee Harris: 2/2 9 yards – 100 percent

Tarik Black: 1/2 11 yards – 50 percent

Matt Sokol: 1/2 10 yards – 50 percent

Rodney Williams: 1/1 28 yards – 100 percent

20+ Yard Receptions

George Pickens: 5

Van Jefferson: 4

Jaray Jenkins: 3

Roman Wilson: 2

Quez Watkins: 2

Duece Watts: 2

Marquez Callaway: 1

Pat Freiermuth: 1

Rodney Williams: 1

Jaylen Warren: 1

Calvin Austin III: 1

Scotty Miller: 1

Aaron Shampklin: 1

Drops

Aaron Shampklin: 1

Dez Fitzpatrick: 1

Jack Colletto: 1

Interceptions

Grayland Arnold: 2

Thomas Graham Jr.: 2

Ryan Watts: 2

Cam Sutton: 1

Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1

Donte Jackson: 1