2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 10 Practices

Following six straight practices and Monday’s off day, we’re checking in on some updated Pittsburgh Steelers training camp stats. As always, it’s important to note camp stats are a small puzzle piece of the big picture and serves as one data point that can allow us to view trends and particular information to match objective numbers to the eye test.
Below are the camp stats from the Steelers’ fifth through tenth practices along with totals across the first ten.
Training Camp Stats (Nos. 5-10)
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 65/88 (73.9 percent) 637 yards (7.2 YPA) 15 TDs 2 INTs – 9.8 YPC
Kyle Allen: 39/69 (56.5 percent) 372 yards (5.4 YPA) 4 TDs 4 INTs – 9.5 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 7/13 (53.8 percent) 85 yards (6.5 YPA) 0 TDs 2 INTs – 12.1 YPC
Russell Wilson: 1/1 15 yards
– Excellent numbers for Fields, dramatically better than the first four practices. His YPA and YPC might be slightly below what you’d like in this setting but seven shots reduces some of these numbers. His completion percentage is nearly 24 points higher than the first four days.
– Regression for Allen with a couple of bad picks and reduced completion percentage.
Quarterback Reps
Justin Fields: 141 (16-20-25-30-25-25)
Kyle Allen: 119 (13-16-29-22-22-17)
John Rhys Plumlee: 19 (3-7-5-1-2-1)
Russell Wilson: 11 (2-4-1-2-1-1)
– Reps have shrunk for Plumlee. As for Wilson, he’s at 11 across six practices.
Running Backs
Najee Harris: 21 carries, 75 yards (3.6 YPC) 4 TDs – (1 fumble)
Jonathan Ward: 18 carries, 68 yards (3.8 YPC) – (1 fumble)
Jaylen Warren: 16 carries, 40 yards (2.5 YPC) 1 TD – (1 fumble)
La’Mical Perine: 16 carries, 33 yards (2.1 YPC) 2 TDs
Aaron Shampklin: 12 carries, 44 yards (3.7 YPC)
Daijun Edwards: 2 carries, 9 yards (4.5 YPC) 1 TD
Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards
Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards
– Running back YPC are generally on the lower side given the nature of practice. Too many fumbles across the board is my real takeaway.
– Also, I did miss one or two runners so Edwards might have three carries but he’s at the back of the pack on the running back depth chart. Disappointing because I hoped to see him run the ball with his lateral agility and leg churn.
– Only one WR run after Matt Canada called 11 of them in the 2023 training camp, 18 during the 2022 camp, and 10 in 2021. So a big change here on jet runs. Unfortunate the one they’ve called resulted in Wilson’s injury.
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 24/28 278 yards 7 TDs – 85.7 percent
Van Jefferson: 17/18 202 yards 4 TDs – 94.4 percent
Scotty Miller: 7/11 78 yards – 63.6 percent
Jaylen Warren: 8/10 29 yards – 80 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 6/8 57 yards 2 TDs – 75 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 4/7 75 yards 1 TD – 57.1 percent
Aaron Shampklin: 5/6 31 yards – 83.3 percent
La’Mical Perine: 5/6 30 yards – 83.3 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 5/5 26 yards 2 TDs – 100 percent
Daijun Edwards: 5/5 9 yards – 100 percent
Connor Heyward: 4/5 51 yards – 80 percent
Darnell Washington: 3/5 33 yards 1 TD – 60 percent
Jacob Copeland: 3/5 25 yards – 60 percent
Jonathan Ward: 3/4 27 yards 1 TD – 75 percent
Quez Watkins: 2/4 37 yards – 50 percent
Duece Watts: 3/3 62 yards – 100 percent
Calvin Austin III: 3/3 34 yards 1 TD – 100 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 1/3 9 yards – 33.3 percent
Najee Harris: 2/2 9 yards – 100 percent
Tarik Black: 1/2 11 yards – 50 percent
Matt Sokol: 1/2 10 yards – 10 percent
Jack Colletto: 0/1 0 yards – 0 percent
– Pickens and Jefferson have come on really strong over the padded practices. Impressive figures and high catch rates. Scotty Miller more involved than I realized while Pat Freiermuth has been a little less effective between the 20s. Calvin Austin has been quiet.
Drops
Jack Colletto: 1
– Impressively, only one drop and it’s from the fullback.
Interceptions
Grayland Arnold: 2
Thomas Graham Jr.: 2
Ryan Watts: 2
Cam Sutton: 1
Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1
– Eight interceptions the last six practices after just one the first four. Arnold, Graham, and Watts all with a pair.
Training Camp Stats (All 10 Practices)
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 93/143 (65.0 percent) 920 yards (6.4 YPA) 18 TDs 3 INTs – 9.9 YPC
Kyle Allen: 62/103 (60.2 percent) 614 yards (6.0 YPA) 8 TDs 4 INTs – 9.9 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 9/23 (39.1 percent) 120 yards (5.2 YPA) 0 TDs 2 INTs – 13.3 YPC
Russell Wilson: 1/1 15 yards
Quarterback Reps
Justin Fields: 220 (17-20-18-24-16-20-25-30-25-25)
Kyle Allen: 173 (15-10-15-14-13-16-29-22-22-17)
John Rhys Plumlee: 38 (6-3-5-5-3-7-5-1-2-1)
Russell Wilson: 11 (0-0-0-0-2-4-1-2-1-1)
20+ Yard Completions
Justin Fields: 14
Kyle Allen: 9
John Rhys Plumlee: 3
Running Backs
Najee Harris: 30 carries, 101 yards (3.4 YPC) 4 TDs – 1 fumble
La’Mical Perine: 26 carries, 71 yards (2.7 YPC) 3 TDs
Jonathan Ward: 24 carries, 94 yards (3.9 YPC) – 1 fumble
Jaylen Warren: 24 carries, 82 yards (3.4 YPC) 1 TD – 1 fumble
Aaron Shampklin: 17 carries, 57 yards (3.4 YPC)
Daijun Edwards: 8 carries, 36 yards (4.5 YPC) 1 TD
Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards
Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 28/38 365 yards 7 TDs – 73.7 percent
Van Jefferson: 18/22 204 yards 5 TDs – 81.8 percent
Scotty Miller: 10/15 90 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent
Jaylen Warren: 13/16 65 yards – 81.3 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 8/14 79 yards 2 TDs – 57.1 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 10/13 83 yards 2 TDs – 76.9 percent
La’Mical Perine: 9/11 52 yards – 81.8 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 5/11 96 yards 1 TD – 45.5 percent
Quez Watkins: 6/10 80 yards 1 TD – 60 percent
Calvin Austin III: 6/10 52 yards 2 TDs – 60 percent
Daijun Edwards: 7/8 33 yards – 87.5 percent
Connor Heyward: 6/8 66 yards – 75 percent
Roman Wilson: 7/7 97 yards 1 TD – 100 percent
Aaron Shampklin: 5/7 31 yards – 71.4 percent
Jonathan Ward: 4/6 32 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent
Marquez Callaway: 4/5 48 yards 1 TD – 80 percent
Darnell Washington: 3/5 33 yards 1 TD – 60 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 3/5 17 yards 1 TD – 60 percent
Jack Colletto: 3/4 21 yards – 75 percent
Jacob Copeland: 3/5 25 yards – 60 percent
Duece Watts: 3/3 62 yards – 100 percent
Najee Harris: 2/2 9 yards – 100 percent
Tarik Black: 1/2 11 yards – 50 percent
Matt Sokol: 1/2 10 yards – 50 percent
Rodney Williams: 1/1 28 yards – 100 percent
20+ Yard Receptions
George Pickens: 5
Van Jefferson: 4
Jaray Jenkins: 3
Roman Wilson: 2
Quez Watkins: 2
Duece Watts: 2
Marquez Callaway: 1
Pat Freiermuth: 1
Rodney Williams: 1
Jaylen Warren: 1
Calvin Austin III: 1
Scotty Miller: 1
Aaron Shampklin: 1
Drops
Aaron Shampklin: 1
Dez Fitzpatrick: 1
Jack Colletto: 1
Interceptions
Grayland Arnold: 2
Thomas Graham Jr.: 2
Ryan Watts: 2
Cam Sutton: 1
Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1
Donte Jackson: 1