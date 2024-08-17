2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: All 16 Practices

For the final time, we’re reviewing stats from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 training camp and their 16 Latrobe practices. First, we’ll look at the numbers from the team’s final three practices and then put all the data together for camp-wide figures. As I’ve noted before, we aren’t counting the 13th practice for any stats except quarterback reps due to the walkthrough nature of the day.

Training Camp Stats (No. 14-16)

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 34/48 (70.8 percent) 384 yards (8.0 YPA), 6 TDs 1 INTs – 11.3 YPC

Russell Wilson: 27/39 (69.2 percent) 298 (7.6 YPA), 4 TDs 0 INTs – 11.0 YPC

Kyle Allen: 14/17 (82.4 percent) 96 yards (5.6 YPA), 0 TDs 1 INT – 6.9 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 0/1 0 yards, 0 TDs 0 INTs

Quarterback Reps

Justin Fields: 73 (29-25-19)

Russell Wilson: 64 (27-18-19)

Kyle Allen: 31 (10-8-13)

John Rhys Plumlee: 5 (0-3-2)

Running Backs

Aaron Shampklin: 8 carries, 41 yards (5.1 YPC)

Najee Harris: 7 carries, 21 yards (3.0 YPC) – 1 fumble

Cordarrelle Patterson: 6 carries, 16 yards (2.7 YPC) 1 TD

Jonathan Ward: 5 carries, 23 yards (4.6 YPC) 1 TD

Daijun Edwards: 5 carries, 15 yards (3.0 YPC) 1 TD

Jaylen Warren: 4 carries, 11 yards (2.8 YPC)

La’Mical Perine: 4 carries, 10 yards (2.5 YPC)

Quez Watkins: 1 carry, 13 yards

George Pickens: 1 carry, 2 yards

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

Scotty Miller: 7/10, 65 yards 2 TDs – 70 percent

George Pickens: 7/10, 65 yards 2 TDs – 70 percent

Duece Watts: 5/9, 52 yards – 55.6 percent

Quez Watkins: 7/8, 122 yards 2 TDs – 87.5 percent

Calvin Austin III: 6/7, 111 yards 1 TD – 85.7 percent

Van Jefferson: 4/6, 84 yards – 66.7 percent

Darnell Washington: 4/5, 50 yards – 80 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 4/5, 21 yards 1 TD – 80 percent

Connor Heyward: 4/4, 22 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

Jonathan Ward: 3/4, 8 yards 1 TD – 75 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 1/4, 15 yards – 25 percent

Aaron Shampklin: 3/3, 28 yards – 100 percent

Jaylen Warren: 3/3, 19 yards – 100 percent

Rodney Williams: 3/3, 19 yards – 100 percent

Daijun Edwards: 3/3, 11 yards – 100 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 2/3, 35 yards – 66.7 percent

John Rhys Plumlee: 2/2, 11 yards – 100 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 1/2, 13 yards – 50 percent

Matt Sokol: 1/2, 8 yards – 50 percent

Cordarrelle Patterson: 1/1, 8 yards – 100 percent

La’Mical Perine: 1/1, 2 yards – 100 percent

T.J. Luther: 0/1 0 yards – 0 percent

Drops

Duece Watts: 3

Calvin Austin III: 1

Dez Fitzpatrick: 1

Scotty Miller: 1

Interceptions

Jacoby Windmon: 1

Kyler McMichael: 1

Training Camp Stats (All Practices)

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 148/220 (67.3 percent) 1,534 yards (7.0 YPA) 26 TDs 5 INTs – 10.4 YPC

Kyle Allen: 90/144 (62.5 percent) 871 yards (6.0 YPA) 9 TDs 6 INTs – 9.7 YPC

Russell Wilson: 36/51 (70.9 percent) 367 yards (7.2 YPA) 6 TDs 0 INTs – 10.2 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 14/35 (40 percent) 158 yards (4.5 YPA) 0 TDs 2 INTs – 11.3 YPC

– Good numbers overall for Fields, whose completion percentage really shot up after completing about half his passes over the first four practices. For reference, the highest completion rate in Steelers camp last year was Mason Rudolph’s 66.4 percent mark, putting Fields above that. Mitch Trubisky threw one more touchdown in camp last year, while Fields’ YPA came in lower than Rudolph’s (7.4) and Trubisky’s (7.3) but above Pickett’s (6.9).

– For the work Wilson got, the numbers were very good. High completion rate and good YPA with zero interceptions. Allen’s numbers fell off throughout camp after a strong start while Plumlee’s are obviously poor.

Quarterback Reps

Justin Fields: 353 (17-20-18-24-16-20-25-30-25-25-18-20-22-29-25-19)

Kyle Allen: 222 (15-10-15-14-13-16-29-22-22-17-24-10-14-10-8-13)

Russell Wilson: 139 (0-0-0-0-2-4-1-2-1-1-10-14-40-27-18-19)

John Rhys Plumlee: 69 (6-3-5-5-3-7-5-1-2-1-9-11-6-0-3-2)

– For context, Pickett had the most QB reps last year with 297 across 16 practices. So Fields got 56 more due to the extra time with Wilson injured. Plumlee benefitted, too, getting nearly double the reps than No. 4 QB Tanner Morgan did a year ago (35).

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 47 carries, 171 yards 6 TDs (3.6 YPC) – 2 fumbles

Jaylen Warren: 37 carries, 113 yards 2 TDs (3.1 YPC) – 1 fumble

La’Mical Perine: 35 carries, 109 yards (3.1 YPC) 4 TDs

Jonathan Ward: 33 carries, 226 yards 2 TDs (6.8 YPC) – 1 fumble

Aaron Shampklin: 32 carries, 142 yards (4.4 YPC) 2 TDs

Daijun Edwards: 16 carries, 74 yards 2 TDs (4.6 YPC) – 1 fumble

Cordarrelle Patterson: 6 carries, 16 yards (2.7 YPC) 1 TD

Quez Watkins: 1 carry, 13 yards

George Pickens: 1 carry, 2 yards

Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards

Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards

– I don’t take much stock in the low YPC because of the nature of practice, many of them coming in seven shots on the 2-yard line. Ward’s number is high thanks to an 80-yard touchdown run and he had an impressive camp. Carries were pretty split except for Edwards, who didn’t see many touches. Harris had 50 carries last camp, but he was involved a lot more in live/tackling drills than a year ago.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 44/58 500 yards 10 TDs – 75.9 percent

Van Jefferson: 22/30 288 yards 5 TDs – 73.3 percent

Scotty Miller: 20/29 189 yards 3 TDs – 69.0 percent

Quez Watkins: 18/24 263 yards 4 TDs – 75 percent

Jaylen Warren: 20/23 117 yards – 87.0 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 16/22 145 yards 3 TDs – 72.7 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 11/20 123 yards 3 TDs – 55 percent

Calvin Austin III: 14/19 170 yards 5 TDs – 73.7 percent

Connor Heyward: 15/18 127 yards 1 TD – 83.3 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 9/16 148 yards 1 TD – 56.3 percent

Duece Watts: 9/16 119 yards – 56.3 percent

La’Mical Perine: 12/15 62 yards – 80 percent

Jonathan Ward: 9/12 65 yards 2 TDs – 75 percent

Daijun Edwards: 10/11 44 yards – 90.9 percent

Darnell Washington: 8/11 103 yards 1 TD – 72.7 percent

Aaron Shampklin: 8/10 59 yards – 80 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 4/8 30 yards 1 TD – 50 percent

Roman Wilson: 7/7, 97 yards, 1 TD – 100 percent

Matt Sokol: 4/7 45 yards – 57.1 percent

Jacob Copeland: 4/6, 33 yards – 66.7 percent

Rodney Williams: 5/5 77 yards – 100 percent

Marquez Callaway: 4/5, 48 yards, 1 TD – 80 percent

Jack Colletto: 3/4, 21 yards – 75 percent

Tarik Black: 2/3, 34 yards – 66.7 percent

John Rhys Plumlee: 2/2 11 yards – 100 percent

Najee Harris: 2/2, 9 yards – 100 percent

Cordarrelle Patterson: 1/1 8 yards – 100 percent

T.J. Luther: 0/1 0 yards – 100 percent

– Pickens’ 500 yards is a massive number. For comparison, he had 321 yards last camp. And his 10 touchdowns are more than he or anyone else had last year. He averaged 11.4 yards per catch. His 44 receptions doubled up second place Van Jefferson.

– The top yards per catch (minimum five catches) was Jaray Jenkins at 16.4, a good camp for how deep of a reserve he started out. Could make the practice squad.

– Darnell Washington was less involved in the passing game this camp, not more. As a rookie, he had 15 receptions, 126 yards, and 7 touchdowns compared to 8 receptions, 103 yards, and just one score this time around. Lots of time spent pass blocking.

Drops

Duece Watts: 3

Dez Fitzpatrick: 2

Aaron Shampklin: 1

Jack Colletto: 1

Calvin Austin III: 1

Quez Watkins: 1

Jaray Jenkins: 1

Matt Sokol: 1

La’Mical Perine: 1

Scotty Miller: 1

– Not nearly as many drops this camp (13) compared to 2023 (23).

Interceptions

Grayland Arnold: 2

Thomas Graham Jr.: 2

Ryan Watts: 2

Cam Sutton: 1

Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1

Donte Jackson: 1

Anthony Averett: 1

Nate Meadors: 1

Jacoby Windmon: 1

Kyler McMichael: 1

– Thirteen picks this camp compared to 11 a camp ago.