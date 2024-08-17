2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: All 16 Practices

For the final time, we’re reviewing stats from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 training camp and their 16 Latrobe practices. First, we’ll look at the numbers from the team’s final three practices and then put all the data together for camp-wide figures. As I’ve noted before, we aren’t counting the 13th practice for any stats except quarterback reps due to the walkthrough nature of the day.
Training Camp Stats (No. 14-16)
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 34/48 (70.8 percent) 384 yards (8.0 YPA), 6 TDs 1 INTs – 11.3 YPC
Russell Wilson: 27/39 (69.2 percent) 298 (7.6 YPA), 4 TDs 0 INTs – 11.0 YPC
Kyle Allen: 14/17 (82.4 percent) 96 yards (5.6 YPA), 0 TDs 1 INT – 6.9 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 0/1 0 yards, 0 TDs 0 INTs
Quarterback Reps
Justin Fields: 73 (29-25-19)
Russell Wilson: 64 (27-18-19)
Kyle Allen: 31 (10-8-13)
John Rhys Plumlee: 5 (0-3-2)
Running Backs
Aaron Shampklin: 8 carries, 41 yards (5.1 YPC)
Najee Harris: 7 carries, 21 yards (3.0 YPC) – 1 fumble
Cordarrelle Patterson: 6 carries, 16 yards (2.7 YPC) 1 TD
Jonathan Ward: 5 carries, 23 yards (4.6 YPC) 1 TD
Daijun Edwards: 5 carries, 15 yards (3.0 YPC) 1 TD
Jaylen Warren: 4 carries, 11 yards (2.8 YPC)
La’Mical Perine: 4 carries, 10 yards (2.5 YPC)
Quez Watkins: 1 carry, 13 yards
George Pickens: 1 carry, 2 yards
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
Scotty Miller: 7/10, 65 yards 2 TDs – 70 percent
George Pickens: 7/10, 65 yards 2 TDs – 70 percent
Duece Watts: 5/9, 52 yards – 55.6 percent
Quez Watkins: 7/8, 122 yards 2 TDs – 87.5 percent
Calvin Austin III: 6/7, 111 yards 1 TD – 85.7 percent
Van Jefferson: 4/6, 84 yards – 66.7 percent
Darnell Washington: 4/5, 50 yards – 80 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 4/5, 21 yards 1 TD – 80 percent
Connor Heyward: 4/4, 22 yards 1 TD – 100 percent
Jonathan Ward: 3/4, 8 yards 1 TD – 75 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 1/4, 15 yards – 25 percent
Aaron Shampklin: 3/3, 28 yards – 100 percent
Jaylen Warren: 3/3, 19 yards – 100 percent
Rodney Williams: 3/3, 19 yards – 100 percent
Daijun Edwards: 3/3, 11 yards – 100 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 2/3, 35 yards – 66.7 percent
John Rhys Plumlee: 2/2, 11 yards – 100 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 1/2, 13 yards – 50 percent
Matt Sokol: 1/2, 8 yards – 50 percent
Cordarrelle Patterson: 1/1, 8 yards – 100 percent
La’Mical Perine: 1/1, 2 yards – 100 percent
T.J. Luther: 0/1 0 yards – 0 percent
Drops
Duece Watts: 3
Calvin Austin III: 1
Dez Fitzpatrick: 1
Scotty Miller: 1
Interceptions
Jacoby Windmon: 1
Kyler McMichael: 1
Training Camp Stats (All Practices)
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 148/220 (67.3 percent) 1,534 yards (7.0 YPA) 26 TDs 5 INTs – 10.4 YPC
Kyle Allen: 90/144 (62.5 percent) 871 yards (6.0 YPA) 9 TDs 6 INTs – 9.7 YPC
Russell Wilson: 36/51 (70.9 percent) 367 yards (7.2 YPA) 6 TDs 0 INTs – 10.2 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 14/35 (40 percent) 158 yards (4.5 YPA) 0 TDs 2 INTs – 11.3 YPC
– Good numbers overall for Fields, whose completion percentage really shot up after completing about half his passes over the first four practices. For reference, the highest completion rate in Steelers camp last year was Mason Rudolph’s 66.4 percent mark, putting Fields above that. Mitch Trubisky threw one more touchdown in camp last year, while Fields’ YPA came in lower than Rudolph’s (7.4) and Trubisky’s (7.3) but above Pickett’s (6.9).
– For the work Wilson got, the numbers were very good. High completion rate and good YPA with zero interceptions. Allen’s numbers fell off throughout camp after a strong start while Plumlee’s are obviously poor.
Quarterback Reps
Justin Fields: 353 (17-20-18-24-16-20-25-30-25-25-18-20-22-29-25-19)
Kyle Allen: 222 (15-10-15-14-13-16-29-22-22-17-24-10-14-10-8-13)
Russell Wilson: 139 (0-0-0-0-2-4-1-2-1-1-10-14-40-27-18-19)
John Rhys Plumlee: 69 (6-3-5-5-3-7-5-1-2-1-9-11-6-0-3-2)
– For context, Pickett had the most QB reps last year with 297 across 16 practices. So Fields got 56 more due to the extra time with Wilson injured. Plumlee benefitted, too, getting nearly double the reps than No. 4 QB Tanner Morgan did a year ago (35).
Running Backs
Najee Harris: 47 carries, 171 yards 6 TDs (3.6 YPC) – 2 fumbles
Jaylen Warren: 37 carries, 113 yards 2 TDs (3.1 YPC) – 1 fumble
La’Mical Perine: 35 carries, 109 yards (3.1 YPC) 4 TDs
Jonathan Ward: 33 carries, 226 yards 2 TDs (6.8 YPC) – 1 fumble
Aaron Shampklin: 32 carries, 142 yards (4.4 YPC) 2 TDs
Daijun Edwards: 16 carries, 74 yards 2 TDs (4.6 YPC) – 1 fumble
Cordarrelle Patterson: 6 carries, 16 yards (2.7 YPC) 1 TD
Quez Watkins: 1 carry, 13 yards
George Pickens: 1 carry, 2 yards
Jack Colletto: 1 carry, 0 yards
Roman Wilson: 1 carry, 0 yards
– I don’t take much stock in the low YPC because of the nature of practice, many of them coming in seven shots on the 2-yard line. Ward’s number is high thanks to an 80-yard touchdown run and he had an impressive camp. Carries were pretty split except for Edwards, who didn’t see many touches. Harris had 50 carries last camp, but he was involved a lot more in live/tackling drills than a year ago.
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 44/58 500 yards 10 TDs – 75.9 percent
Van Jefferson: 22/30 288 yards 5 TDs – 73.3 percent
Scotty Miller: 20/29 189 yards 3 TDs – 69.0 percent
Quez Watkins: 18/24 263 yards 4 TDs – 75 percent
Jaylen Warren: 20/23 117 yards – 87.0 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 16/22 145 yards 3 TDs – 72.7 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 11/20 123 yards 3 TDs – 55 percent
Calvin Austin III: 14/19 170 yards 5 TDs – 73.7 percent
Connor Heyward: 15/18 127 yards 1 TD – 83.3 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 9/16 148 yards 1 TD – 56.3 percent
Duece Watts: 9/16 119 yards – 56.3 percent
La’Mical Perine: 12/15 62 yards – 80 percent
Jonathan Ward: 9/12 65 yards 2 TDs – 75 percent
Daijun Edwards: 10/11 44 yards – 90.9 percent
Darnell Washington: 8/11 103 yards 1 TD – 72.7 percent
Aaron Shampklin: 8/10 59 yards – 80 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 4/8 30 yards 1 TD – 50 percent
Roman Wilson: 7/7, 97 yards, 1 TD – 100 percent
Matt Sokol: 4/7 45 yards – 57.1 percent
Jacob Copeland: 4/6, 33 yards – 66.7 percent
Rodney Williams: 5/5 77 yards – 100 percent
Marquez Callaway: 4/5, 48 yards, 1 TD – 80 percent
Jack Colletto: 3/4, 21 yards – 75 percent
Tarik Black: 2/3, 34 yards – 66.7 percent
John Rhys Plumlee: 2/2 11 yards – 100 percent
Najee Harris: 2/2, 9 yards – 100 percent
Cordarrelle Patterson: 1/1 8 yards – 100 percent
T.J. Luther: 0/1 0 yards – 100 percent
– Pickens’ 500 yards is a massive number. For comparison, he had 321 yards last camp. And his 10 touchdowns are more than he or anyone else had last year. He averaged 11.4 yards per catch. His 44 receptions doubled up second place Van Jefferson.
– The top yards per catch (minimum five catches) was Jaray Jenkins at 16.4, a good camp for how deep of a reserve he started out. Could make the practice squad.
– Darnell Washington was less involved in the passing game this camp, not more. As a rookie, he had 15 receptions, 126 yards, and 7 touchdowns compared to 8 receptions, 103 yards, and just one score this time around. Lots of time spent pass blocking.
Drops
Duece Watts: 3
Dez Fitzpatrick: 2
Aaron Shampklin: 1
Jack Colletto: 1
Calvin Austin III: 1
Quez Watkins: 1
Jaray Jenkins: 1
Matt Sokol: 1
La’Mical Perine: 1
Scotty Miller: 1
– Not nearly as many drops this camp (13) compared to 2023 (23).
Interceptions
Grayland Arnold: 2
Thomas Graham Jr.: 2
Ryan Watts: 2
Cam Sutton: 1
Beanie Bishop Jr.: 1
Donte Jackson: 1
Anthony Averett: 1
Nate Meadors: 1
Jacoby Windmon: 1
Kyler McMichael: 1
– Thirteen picks this camp compared to 11 a camp ago.