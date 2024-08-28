2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Practice Squad Tracker (Updating)

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have set their initial 53-man roster, they must put together their initial practice squad. With a maximum of 16 players (rookie EDGE rusher Julius Welschof is out for the year with a knee injury, meaning he’s not going to be an Internationally Exempt player here), the Steelers should be filling their taxi squad throughout the day.

Keep in mind that in past years, the Steelers haven’t always immediately gotten to the max. In some years, they’ve left a couple spots open and slowly added before Week 1. After today, the team is off through the weekend so there’s not urgency to fill out the practice squad to have as many players available for practice as possible.

Below will be an updated tracker of the reported practice squad signings the team has made. We’ll re-title it finalized when the Steelers officially announce their group. Right now, we know veteran RB Boston Scott is reportedly being added from the Los Angeles Rams.

Practice Squad Tracker (1 of 16 spots reported)

RB Boston Scott (via Mike Garafolo)