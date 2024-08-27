2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster

Cutdown day is here and the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially reduced their roster to an initial 53 players. Keep in mind this is the initial 53-man roster. It could and is likely to change before the team heads to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 1.
Below is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster following the NFL’s 4 PM/ET cutdown deadline.
Offense – 24
QB (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen
RB (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson
TE (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt
WR (5) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller
OT (3) – Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu
iOL (6) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick, Ryan McCollum
Defense – 26
DE (6) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee
NT (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams
OLB (3) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig
ILB (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson
CB (5) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr.
S (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Jalen Elliott
Specialists – 3
K (1) – Chris Boswell
P (1) – Cameron Johnston
LS (1) – Christian Kuntz
Injured Reserve (6)
C/G Nate Herbig
EDGE David Perales
S Ryan Watts
OLB Julius Welschof
EDGE Jeremiah Moon (designated to return)
OT Dylan Cook (designated to return)
Reserve/PUP (1)
ILB Cole Holcomb
Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton is expected to land on the Steelers’ Reserve/Suspended list for his eight-game suspension that the NFL handed down earlier this summer for violating its personal conduct policy. The move has not officially been announced.