2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster

Steelers 53 Man Roster

Cutdown day is here and the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially reduced their roster to an initial 53 players. Keep in mind this is the initial 53-man roster. It could and is likely to change before the team heads to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 1.

Below is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster following the NFL’s 4 PM/ET cutdown deadline.

Offense – 24

QB (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen
RB (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson
TE (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt
WR (5) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller
OT (3) – Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu
iOL (6) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick, Ryan McCollum

Defense – 26

DE (6) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee
NT (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams
OLB (3) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig
ILB (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson
CB (5) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr.
S (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Jalen Elliott

Specialists – 3

K (1) – Chris Boswell
P (1) – Cameron Johnston
LS (1) – Christian Kuntz

Steelers 2024 53-man roster

Injured Reserve (6)

C/G Nate Herbig
EDGE David Perales
S Ryan Watts
OLB Julius Welschof
EDGE Jeremiah Moon (designated to return)
OT Dylan Cook (designated to return)

Reserve/PUP (1)

ILB Cole Holcomb

Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton is expected to land on the Steelers’ Reserve/Suspended list for his eight-game suspension that the NFL handed down earlier this summer for violating its personal conduct policy. The move has not officially been announced.

