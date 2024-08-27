2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster

Cutdown day is here and the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially reduced their roster to an initial 53 players. Keep in mind this is the initial 53-man roster. It could and is likely to change before the team heads to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 1.

Below is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster following the NFL’s 4 PM/ET cutdown deadline.

Offense – 24

QB (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

RB (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

TE (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

WR (5) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller

OT (3) – Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu

iOL (6) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick, Ryan McCollum

Defense – 26

DE (6) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee

NT (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

OLB (3) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

ILB (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

CB (5) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr.

S (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Jalen Elliott

Specialists – 3

K (1) – Chris Boswell

P (1) – Cameron Johnston

LS (1) – Christian Kuntz

Injured Reserve (6)

C/G Nate Herbig

EDGE David Perales

S Ryan Watts

OLB Julius Welschof

EDGE Jeremiah Moon (designated to return)

OT Dylan Cook (designated to return)

Reserve/PUP (1)

ILB Cole Holcomb

Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton is expected to land on the Steelers’ Reserve/Suspended list for his eight-game suspension that the NFL handed down earlier this summer for violating its personal conduct policy. The move has not officially been announced.