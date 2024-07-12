Will Steelers Bring Back Patrick Peterson After Sutton’s Suspension News?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers bring back Patrick Peterson after Cameron Sutton’s suspension news?

The NFL announced this week that they are suspending Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cameron Sutton for eight games. Everybody anticipated that the NFL would suspend Sutton, though eight games is on the longer side of those expectations. Given the length of his absence, thoughts of replacements naturally surfaced, and Patrick Peterson’s name took center stage.

The Steelers signed Peterson last year as a full-time outside starter to begin the season. By year’s end, however, he also played liberally both in the slot and at safety. If they were to re-sign him, he would play in the slot, where Sutton is expected to play.

Released one year into a two-year, $14 million deal, Patrick Peterson could be looking at a Veteran Salary Benefit contract at this point. Recently opining over the state of the veteran defensive back market, he has not drawn much of any attention.

While he said months ago that the Steelers left the door open to re-sign him, there have been no indications that they have reached out since then. Following the news of Sutton’s lengthy suspension, however, Patrick Peterson may be back on the table. He is certainly back in the news cycle as a possible option for the Steelers.

Without Sutton, the Steelers are juggling a combination of journeymen with limited experience and rookies with notable flaws. You have Josiah Scott and Grayland Arnold as the chief representatives of the latter and Beanie Bishop Jr. and Ryan Watts in the latter. Peterson comes with his own set of flaws, including age and limited slot experience, but he is an option.

One thing the Steelers have strived to do in recent years is provide healthy competition. Signing Patrick Peterson would not preclude a player like Bishop from claiming the job, but it makes him earn it. Not that Peterson has any interest in losing a battle and sitting on the bench. But it’s better than sitting on the couch.

