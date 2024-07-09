Wide Receiver Need ‘Overblown A Little Bit,’ Steelers Insider Believes

From the moment Diontae Johnson was traded in March to present day, there’s been one conversation surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will they add another wide receiver? Who, when, and how? So far, those questions remain largely the same. Though the team drafted Roman Wilson and signed a slew of veteran wideouts, there’s no clear starter after George Pickens. But one Steelers insider doesn’t perceive the need as urgent as others.

“I think it’s been overblown a little bit because of the run-first philosophy that they’re gonna operate with under Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Brian Batko said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. “The personnel, the way they’re set up and built at this moment tells you they’re gonna lean into handing the ball off a lot to Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.”

Under Smith, the Steelers are expected to rely less on 11 personnel, three-receiver sets, and deploy big people on the field. Multiple tight ends, perhaps a fullback. They could even toy with “Pony” backfields that get Harris and Warren on the field at the same time.

As we recently noted, Smith’s offenses have finished top 10 in rushing attempts four of the five years he’s run the show. Three times, he’s finished in the top five. Given the construction of the offense, one centered on two talented running backs and a physical offensive line with multiple capable tight ends, the No. 2 receiver role isn’t as critical in this offense as part versions.

Batko also believes there’s value in allowing Pickens to be the clear No. 1 receiver.

“When they do throw, I think there’s something to be said for clearly defining and carving out the role for George Pickens as, ‘You are our number one guy,'” he said. “‘We’re gonna throw it to you even when you’re not open. And we trust you to still make the play.'”

Pickens broke out as a sophomore, going over the 1,100-yard mark while leading the league in yards per reception. He’s slated to see even more volume in 2024 with no other wide receiver projected to catch even 40 passes. TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Jaylen Warren could end up as the second and third leading receivers on the team, but they won’t be used vertically and outside the numbers the way Pickens will. A great season by him could lead to a mega payday next offseason, Pickens’ first year of eligibility. Statistically, the biggest concern in Smith’s offense might be a lack of touchdowns given his penchant to spreading the end zone love.

Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and Roman Wilson are fighting for roster spots and to be the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver. Each have their benefits. Austin and Miller are fast, Watkins has size and outside experience, while Jefferson is big and versatile. Wilson is a strong route runner with sure hands. But all have limited track records of success or had their most productive seasons years ago, making them hard to trust out of the gate.

While the Steelers might not have to add another receiver, their offense will feel incomplete without a true WR2. Just as the Falcons’ offenses under Smith did. The Steelers figure to keep exploring the market though whether they’ll make a move at a price they’re comfortable with remains to be seen.