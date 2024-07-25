‘Why Not Do It Now?’: Keeanu Benton Isn’t Worried About Pressure, Ready To Take Next Step

No Steelers player on the defensive side of the football has been hyped up more this offseason than second-year defensive lineman Keeanu Benton — and rightfully so.

Coming off an impressive rookie season in which he flashed some impressive power and quickness on the interior, big things are expected of the Wisconsin product entering the 2024 season.

For the second-year man, there’s no better time than the present to take that step forward for the Black and Gold.

Speaking to reporters following the first practice of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Benton said that his mentality and his physical growth have him feeling confident he can take that next step.

“My mentality, my physicality,” Benton said to reporters when asked why he’s confident he can take that next step, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I feel like at the end of the day, I’m not gonna be young forever. I’m not gonna be a rookie forever. So eventually I gotta take that step, and why not do it now?”

Justin Fields, Pat Freiermuth, Cam Heyward, and Broderick Jones talk to the media after Steelers training camp practice on Thursday, July 25. @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/JuTZXoafjs — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 25, 2024

Entering the 2024 season, Benton will be just 23 years old, having celebrated a birthday on July 17. He’s one of the youngest players on the Steelers, and he brings a good deal of NFL experience for his second season.

Last year, Benton played 448 snaps, generating 22 pressures as a pass rusher. Though he had some struggles as a run defender, Benton’s future is exceptionally bright there. Overall, Benton graded out at a 74.8 overall from Pro Football Focus.

Along with his 74.8 overall grade, he graded out at 57.4 against the run but had a very strong 80.0 as a pass rusher, which lined up with what he put on tape his first season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin reiterated his expectations for the second-year defender on Wednesday after reporting to camp, stating to reporters he’s expecting “big things.” Position coach Karl Dunbar also thinks a big second season is in store for Benton after he found his professional body in the NFL.

The sky is the limit for Benton, but with that comes pressure. For the Wisconsin product, pressure doesn’t faze him.

“I don’t fall under pressure. I think pressure make diamonds, so I’m just ready to go out there and work,” Benton added.

That’s a great mentality to have. He’s put in the work all offseason, transforming his body, making himself appear leaner and stronger. After what Benton did as a rookie, that’s a scary thought for opposing offensive linemen moving forward.