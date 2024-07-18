Watch: The Depot Dive – Episode 16 – July 18, 2024

July 18, 2024 – Episode 16 —

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I open the show discussing the Steelers bringing LB/ST Tyler Matakevich back on a one-year deal. We talk about how important that move could be with the renewed importance of special teams and what that could mean for the roster spot of Mark Robinson.

For the second topic, we speculate on any possible contract extensions that could take place either before or during training camp and rank which players are most likely to receive a new deal.

Next, we talk about 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk officially requesting a trade and how much, if any, that changes the circumstances of a trade ultimately taking place. We discuss a number of factors with the 49ers and why a trade might be unlikely to happen.

We wrap up the show talking about the joint practice scheduled with the Buffalo Bills.

Thank you for joining us for this 29-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

