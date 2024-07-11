Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 15)

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off by talking about Cam Sutton’s eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We discuss who could fill in during the first eight weeks and whether that will be somebody currently on the roster or from outside the organization.

For the second topic, we discuss the idea of complementary football and how a better offense could help boost the defense in multiple ways. We also talk about the use of inside linebacker blitzes and why the Steelers could ramp them up with the talent they now have on the roster.

We finish the show with a discussion on some of the recent player positional rankings coming out around the media landscape and whether we agree with some of the placements. We also offer who we think could make these lists next season after breaking out in 2024, including Keeanu Benton, Joey Porter Jr., and more.

Thank you for joining us for this 31-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

