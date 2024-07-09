Watch: The Depot 180 — July 9 — Episode 432

Episode 432 — July 9, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The NFL handed down an eight-game suspension for Steelers CB Cam Sutton on Monday. In today’s episode, I discuss the fallout of this decision, including a silver lining in the timing of his suspension, and some possible options to replace his capabilities in the slot.

I talk about rookie UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. as well as veterans Grayland Arnold and Josiah Scott and the opportunity they have ahead of them. I also offer two possible external options that could reunite with the team from last season to fill in for the first half of the season.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.