Watch: The Depot 180 — July 30 — Episode 438

Episode 438 — July 30, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

It was the first day of padded practice for the Steelers, and the offense won the day with a narrow victory in the seven shots drill. In today’s episode, I talk about the offense’s identity in that drill, and why they chose to run it up the middle on the first play. I also discuss Russell Wilson’s limited return to practice and Roman Wilson suffering an ankle injury that left him in substantial pain.

