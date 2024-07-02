Watch: The Depot 180 — July 2 — Episode 430

Episode 430 — July 2, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

On this slow news week, I wanted to highlight a couple of stat deep dives I completed this week on the website. The first was trying to determine how involved the Steelers’ running backs are going to be this upcoming season after Jaylen Warren let on that they are more involved than they previously were with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. I also looked at the need for a WR2 and whether that was being overblown. I concluded that Pat Freiermuth can serve as the de-facto WR2, especially in the tight end-friendly system of Smith.

