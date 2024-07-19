Watch: The Depot 180 — July 19 — Episode 435

Episode 435 — July 19, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers brought back a familiar face with the signing of LB/ST Tyler Matakevich. In today’s episode, I discuss why the Steelers brought him back and why it shows a renewed focus on special teams with other moves made this offseason. I also talk about a recent Calvin Austin III interview where he details Russell Wilson’s approach to leading the Steelers, including his recent workout with several teammates ahead of training camp.

