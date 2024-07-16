Watch: The Depot 180 — July 16 — Episode 434

Episode 434 — July 16, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Everybody’s favorite offseason storyline has a new chapter. Earlier today, Mike Garafolo reported that WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers after contract talks stalled out. In today’s episode, I discuss that at length and also talk about the Steelers joint practice scheduled with the Bills towards the end of training camp.

