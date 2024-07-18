‘Unlimited Potential:’ Analyst Bill Barnwell Thinks George Pickens Can Become Top-10 WR

In 2024, George Pickens received a handful of votes in an NFL evaluator list of the top 10 receivers in football. In 2025, Pickens might crack the list. Reacting to ESPN’s recent list of the top 10 wideouts in the game, analyst Bill Barnwell thinks the sky is the limit for Pickens.

“I believe a guy with unlimited potential is George Pickens, a player who has not had consistent quarterback play in Pittsburgh,” Barnwell said on Thursday’s episode of NFL Live. “But in terms of his production over the last couple years, he’s caught 16 more passes than an average receiver would’ve caught on those same throws. Only guys who have more relative around the league are Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith, and CeeDee Lamb. Those guys are absolute superstars because they play with better quarterbacks.”

Pickens ability to make catches the “average” receiver doesn’t is hardly a surprise. His calling card out of Georgia and through two NFL seasons has been his ability to make the spectacular catch look easy. His “wow” moment against the Browns as a rookie probably didn’t even crack the top five in his life. His rookie highlight tape alone is better than what some talented receivers will compile over the course of their entire careers.

What was your favorite George Pickens catch from 2022? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5VEQIeD1WT — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

Pickens became a more well-rounded receivers in 2023, even if some analysts believe he has a long way to go. Pickens was more versatile, stronger after the catch, and dominant down the stretch as Pittsburgh salvaged its playoff hopes. He also showed an unselfish attitude in the regular-season finale, failing to even be targeted in a rainy win over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickens put the team first, quieting controversy he created earlier in the year.

Entering the summer as the team’s undisputed No. 1 wideout, he’s expected to better his production of a season ago.

“Now with Diontae Johnson out of the lineup and in Carolina, the path is clear for George Pickens to have a monster share of the passing workload,” Barnwell said. “If the Steelers get anything out of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this year, Pickens is going to be the guy most likely to benefit.”

Pickens will have a larger target share in an offense that should be able to lap the production of a season ago, throwing only 13 touchdowns all season. Last year, he finished with a 63/1,140/5 line. His receptions should increase which should boost his yardage. Touchdowns can be more unpredictable, but he should still land with a similar figure. A 75-reception season even with a slight reduction in yards per carry to 16.5 would give him 1,237 yards on the season.

If Pickens has the year Barnwell believes, he’ll be considered a top wideout. He’ll also want to be paid like one. But that will be good problem for the front office to solve, meaning Pittsburgh fund success at quarterback to elevate Pickens’ game another step.