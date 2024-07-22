Two Steelers’ Position Battles Named Most Intriguing Of Summer

While the Pittsburgh Steelers added both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason, Wilson is likely going to be the team’s Week 1 starter, so any idea of an open competition between the two is a stretch. But there are plenty of other position battles to watch in Pittsburgh, with two making NFL.com’s list of the most intriguing battles of camp. Kevin Patra ranked Pittsburgh’s position battle for WR2 and right tackle as two of the 24 most intriguing.

As for WR2, Patra wonders if Roman Wilson can step into the role.

“We can highlight the much-anticipated WR2 battle that could decide the pecking order between rookie Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin [III], Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller,” Patra writes. “There figure to be a lot of targets up for grabs. Is it too much to ask Wilson, a third-round pick who did not log a ton of volume at Michigan, to take on a massive role off the bat?”

Wilson’s versatility and ability to play inside and outside make him an intriguing option and someone who can see snaps right off the bat. But becoming the WR2 is going to be a difficult task with a veteran in Jefferson and Austin, who’s reportedly taken strides this offseason, also in the mix. While Wilson could start in the slot, he would have to impress in training camp to see No. 2 target volume at receiver. Tight end Pat Freiermuth figures to see the second-most targets behind WR George Pickens, but even then, Jefferson and Austin could be next in line.

Wilson will still play a role, and it would be nice for Pittsburgh if it was a bigger one than anticipated. It’s tough to say right now that could be the case after solid early reports on some of the other guys in the room.

Looking at the right tackle battle, Patra writes that it “wouldn’t be stunning” to see Dan Moore Jr. beat out rookie Troy Fautanu.

“The expectation is that Broderick Jones flips to the starting left tackle job, leaving Moore and first-round pick Fautanu to battle for the right tackle gig. Fautanu would seem to have the edge, but it appears the Steelers have greater trust in Moore than some might expect. It wouldn’t be stunning to see the veteran win the gig to open the season before the job goes to Fautanu, who is moving over from playing the left side in college, similar to how they handled Jones last season.”

The Steelers do like Moore, but he’s struggled at right tackle in the past, and if he can’t play the position with consistency again, the Steelers could give the job to their first-round rookie. Broderick Jones moving to the left side should help him as he’s back at his natural position, but if both Moore and Fautanu struggle on the left side, Pittsburgh could wind up keeping Moore on the left and moving Jones back to the right side.

That would be a worst-case scenario, and it’s why it’s imperative that one of Moore, or hopefully the rookie in Fautanu, can grasp right tackle and play the position well enough to comfortably start. Fautanu is switching to the right side after primarily being a left tackle in college. If he can pick things up in training camp, the team would like to ideally see him start.

It’s going to be interesting to watch a number of Pittsburgh’s position battles, including for gunners, when camp begins on Thursday.