Two Dogs, One Bone: Spencer Anderson And Dylan Cook Battling For The Final OL Spot

Reintroducing a series started last summer highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster as two players battle for the final roster spot on the depth chart. Today, we examine the offensive line, specifically the battle between Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have accumulated quite the depth along their offensive line over the past two seasons, having a stronger projected starting five as well as better reserves than they have had since David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey donned the Black and Gold. This added depth and competition will make for a tight numbers crunch for Pittsburgh this preseason as the team cuts its roster down to the league-mandated 53-man roster. This leaves OL Spencer Anderson and OT Dylan Cook firmly on the bubble.

Still, the former seventh-round pick from a season ago made the roster last season thanks to his versatility and skill set in playing all five positions on the offensive line. Pittsburgh just drafted three offensive linemen in this year’s draft, though, adding OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, and G Mason McCormick into the mix, along with OTs Broderick Jones and Dan Moore, guards Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, and IOL Nate Herbig in the mix as well. This gives Pittsburgh 10 offensive linemen battling for roughly nine spots, meaning someone is likely to get the boot.

Unless you are factoring in a potential trade or surprise release of OT Dan Moore Jr., the ninth roster spot on the offensive line will likely be between OT Dylan Cook and OL Spencer Anderson. Anderson and Cook both present valuable reserve offensive linemen to Pittsburgh. Cook won a spot on the roster last preseason, coming in as an offensive tackle, but saw time at both tackle and guard during the preseason. He didn’t appear in any regular season games last season for Pittsburgh. Still, he did stand out during the preseason, representing himself well in pass protection while also showcasing some valuable versatility to play both inside and outside as a player our very own Alex Kozora didn’t want to see the team release due to the chance of losing him off waivers.

Anderson made the roster last season as well but only recorded two offensive snaps and another 26 on special teams. Still, Anderson made a name for himself during the 2023 preseason, and he is an offensive lineman who has the versatility to play all five positions. He started 12 games at RG, 11 at RT, four at LT, and five at C during his time at Maryland and logged 24 snaps at RG. Reports came out during the spring that Anderson was going to settle in at guard. Still, he’s already taking center snaps in training camp and logged 316 snaps there in college, making him an option to be a backup behind Frazier while providing depth at every other OL spot.

Guard is pretty packed right now with Seumalo, Daniels, Herbig, and McCormick in the fold, meaning that backup center and tackle are the two more open spots on the roster as it stands today. Herbig will likely also factor in at center while either Fautanu or Moore will be the swing tackle based on who loses that battle. Still, the good thing about Cook and Anderson is both have the versatility to contribute in other places on the offensive line if called upon.

However, unless there is a trade of Moore before the regular season, Anderson may have a leg up on Cook because he can play all five positions, including center. Should Cook’s play in training camp and the preseason be far and away better than Anderson’s, that could win him the final spot. However, if it comes down to a numbers crunch, Anderson may have the advantage should he prove to be serviceable as a backup center during training camp and the preseason.