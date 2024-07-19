Two Dogs, One Bone: Quez Watkins And Scotty Miller Battling For Reserve Receiver Spot

Reintroducing a series started last summer highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster as two players battle for the final roster spot on the depth chart. Today, we examine the wide receiver position, specifically the battle between Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller.

The Steelers have a jumbled mess at wide receiver behind George Pickens, having signed multiple names this offseason while drafting Michigan WR Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They also are bringing back WR Calvin Austin III who is coming off his first season of actual regular season play time after missing his rookie season with a foot injury, as well as WR Dez Fitzpatrick who only saw three special teams snaps last season. Pittsburgh went out and signed WRs Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller and Marquez Callaway during the offseason, giving them plenty of names to battle it out during training camp to try and fill out the depth chart behind Pickens as their WR1.

Wilson should be a lock to make the roster as a third-round rookie draft pick. Austin and Jefferson may not be considered locks, but Austin is a homegrown player the team drafted and flashed at times during his first season on the field, giving him a good shot of sticking at least one more season. Jefferson is the most experienced of the receivers Pittsburgh signed this offseason, having produced 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns across 35 starts between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Fitzpatrick should be considered a long shot to make the roster as it stands given his contributions in the league since getting drafted, and Callaway hasn’t produced notable numbers since 2021, signing a reserve/futures contract with Pittsburgh back in January.

If Pittsburgh elects to keep five wide receivers in OC Arthur Smith’s offense, which is more 12 personnel-heavy, the two men mostly likely battling out for the final spot as we sit here today are Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. Pittsburgh signed Watkins first back in April, bringing in the former Philadelphia Eagle who was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Through four seasons in Philly, Watkins proved to be a viable deep threat for the Eagles’ offense, accumulating 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and 6 touchdowns. His biggest season came in 2021 when Watkins caught 43 passes on 62 targets for 647 yards and a touchdown, including a 91-yard reception Watkins nearly took the distance.

Watkins brings a great element of speed and playmaking to Pittsburgh’s offense, but he lacks nuance as a route runner and doesn’t bring much to the table as a blocker. Special teams may also affect his roster chances as he’s only played 40 total special teams snaps across four seasons. Watkins will need to prove that he can make splash plays as a deep threat and after the catch in the preseason to earn his roster spot in Pittsburgh.

Miller also brings an element of speed to the table, having ran a 4.28 40-yard dash during his Pro Day. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played there for four seasons before signing with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Through five seasons, Miller has started eight-of-67 games played and has caught 85 passes for 1,085 yards and 6 touchdowns, along with 8 carries for 81 yards and a score. Miller brings more fluidity as a route runner to the table than Watkins and is inside/outside versatile, being a player who can line up in the slot or out wide and challenges defenses vertically down the field.

Watkins has more production and brings more size to the equation than Miller, but Miller has contributed more on special teams throughout his NFL career, racking up 271 special teams snaps through five seasons with a majority of those snaps (240) coming in the last two seasons. Pittsburgh has a similar player to Miller already on the roster in Austin, having similar size and skill sets which could make Miller more redundant. Still, he has produced in big games in the past, and given that both he and Watkins lacked production last season, both will need to prove during training camp and preseason play that they can continue to produce when called upon.