Training Camp’s Most Intense Battle? The Fight For Steelers Gunner 

Come on down and step right up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest carnival game – become the team’s starting gunner. The last two carnies who held down the role hitched a train elsewhere, opening up two starting spots on the roster. Being a gunner running down punts doesn’t come with the glitz and glam of quarterback or wide receiver, but it’ll prove key to making the 53-man roster. And it sure beats the heck out of trying your hand at the ring toss.

We’ve written about this Steelers battle before. As soon as Miles Boykin left for the Giants and James Pierre the Commanders, they became two glaring spots up for grabs. Few teams prioritize special teamers the way Pittsburgh does. This offseason was further proof, signing KR Cordarrelle Patterson and P Cameron Johnston in free agency while bringing back LB Tyler Matakevich last week.

What makes this battle so intense is how wide open it is. Picking a favorite is even difficult to do. There are candidates more likely than others and the names are worth running through again. CBs Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. are logical fits while WR Dez Fitzpatrick impressed there last summer, making a late push to stick on the practice squad. Rookie Ryan Watts, similar to Trice, has the build and physicality to potentially be useful there.

Any special teams battle brings a little extra intensity. You gotta be a little crazy to play on those units. We’re talking about guys who don’t just have jobs on the line but roster spots. This isn’t “lose the battle and become the backup.” This is “lose the battle and you’re off the team.” To use the Mike Tomlin phrase, there will be some junkyard dawgs chomping to make the most of the chance.

It’s a battle that’ll slowly ramp up. The first few padless practices, Danny Smith will be drilling technique. And we’ll get a feel for who is receiving reps, though evaluating their play will be difficult. Things will heat up when camp begins though traditionally, the Steelers’ punt sessions aren’t live/full contact. Those who win the job will do so inside stadiums during the Steelers’ three preseason games. It makes reps to prove themselves even more limited and critical.

Gunner isn’t the most consequential Steelers battle of the summer. Others rank higher in importance. But like anything else on special teams, it’s easy to take for granted talented players until they’re gone. Boykin is a solid gunner, one of the better ones in the league. Pierre did fine in his role, too. A drop-off here could be felt on the punt team and whoever wins the job will almost certainly be playing on other special teams units. That includes kick coverage, a whole new landscape with the league’s rule changes.

Like any carnival game, many will enter the arena. Only a few will win. In this case, two of them, a left and right gunner. Instead of an oversized stuffed animal, their reward will be a flight to Atlanta Week 1.