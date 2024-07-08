Three Under-The-Radar Steelers Who Could Define The 2024 Season

We have all talked about the top, headline additions to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster this year and what kind of impact they could have on the team. But every season there are some players who help determine the team’s success that received little fanfare throughou the offseason process. In 2023 there was Mason Rudolph and Elandon Roberts, and in 2022 Jaylen Warren emerged as a UDFA to take on a significant role by the end of the season.

For one reason or another, they were overlooked as players who would go on to make a huge impact on the team. Today, I am going to attempt to name three candidates for the all-unheralded team of 2024.

WR Calvin Austin III

He received plenty of positive reports throughout OTAs and minicamp, but he is still flying under the radar relative to the potential he has to play a big role on offense. When Austin was drafted, there was quite a bit of hype surrounding him as an ultra-fast receiver who can stretch defenses and provide explosive plays. Injury robbed him of that hype in his rookie season, and a disappointing second season has convinced many that he will never be a significant contributor.

The offense was barely able to support George Pickens and Diontae Johnson let alone a third or fourth target in the passing game. Kenny Pickett or Matt Canada, whichever you want to blame, didn’t set Austin up for success.

Now he is drawing praise from his teammates, coaches, and members of the local media. If play-action passing is making a comeback, somebody with his speed could provide the explosive plays that the offense needs. Add that Russell Wilson has one of the prettiest deep balls in the league, and this could be a Cinderella pairing waiting to happen.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Take your choice between Grayland Arnold, Beanie Bishop Jr., or Josiah Scott, but one of them will emerge as the top slot option behind Cam Sutton. Which means that while Sutton is serving a potential suspension, one of those players will have a huge opportunity to prove themselves and earn a larger role. A solid performance over that time could even see some split duties with Sutton once he returns, depending on how long the suspension ends up being.

Bishop was a pre-draft visitor and had very good on-ball production numbers at West Virginia. He had 20 pass brekaups and four interceptions in 2023. That doesn’t happen by accident. He may have a slight frame, but he can tackle and plays much larger than his size would indicate. Cam Sutton is on a one-year deal, and the Steelers still need a long-term solution in the slot. If Bishop emerges while Sutton is out, he could play a much larger role than expected down the stretch of the season.

ILB Cole Holcomb

Most of the attention has been paid to newcomers Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen, and rightfully so, but Holcomb was rounding into form prior to his season-ending injury last year in Week 9. He got off to a rough start with three missed tackles over the first two weeks, but didn’t miss a single one from that point forward. He was a steady presence in the middle of the defense and provided some splash with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

It is difficult to determine what the division of labor might look like. The Steelers usually have, at max, two ILBs on the field at the same time, and there are four candidates all deserving of playing time. It is easy to forget that the Steelers signed Holcomb to a three-year, $18 million deal. That is the seventh-largest cap hit on the team right now. He was ahead of Roberts in the pecking order last season and could certainly emerge as the top option next to Patrick Queen if healthy. The most recent reports on his health have been positive, for what it’s worth.