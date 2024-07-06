Three Steelers Who Could See An Expanded Role In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent a lot of change this offseason, with Arthur Smith coming in to run the offense and the team making a number of moves to shore up both sides of the ball. But the Steelers also have some internal options who could be due for a larger role in 2024, and with training camp just a few weeks away, we’ll take a look at a few guys who could find themselves in a bigger role this season.

TE Connor Heyward

This one might be the most obvious name on the list, as Heyward could pencil in as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 receiving tight end behind Pat Freiermuth. In an Arthur Smith offense that loves to use tight ends, it makes sense that Heyward could play a bigger role this season. Last year, he had 23 receptions for 167 yards despite Pittsburgh missing Freiermuth for five games. Last season, he played 403 offensive snaps and with the multiple tight end packages that Smith uses, that number should increase, which could increase his volume in the passing game as well.

Add in the fact that Pittsburgh’s WR2 position is in flux right now, and a second tight end could see increased volume in the offense alongside Freiermuth, and that bodes well for Heyward. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him wind up somewhere around 35 or so receptions this year.

CB Darius Rush

Rush only played 39 snaps on defense for the Steelers last season after being a midseason waiver claim, but with uncertain corner depth behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, Rush could play a bigger role this season. The Steelers added Anthony Averett and Cameron Sutton, but Sutton will likely play in the slot when he’s not suspended, and Averett hasn’t played since 2022, when he was primarily a safety. That leaves Rush, Cory Trice Jr., and Ryan Watts as other options, and Rush has some pedigree as a former fifth-round pick.

The Steelers clearly like him given they hosted him for a pre-draft visit and brought him in when he became available on waivers, and with a good training camp, Rush could rise up the depth chart. He’s going to play more than he did last season, but his role could expand beyond that given Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth. Trice falls into this category as well, as he’s coming off a torn ACL and could elevate himself to play a key role behind Jackson and Porter, but given that he didn’t play at all last season, Rush feels like a better candidate for the list.

DL DeMarvin Leal

Leal was a gameday inactive five times in a disappointing sophomore campaign, but Pittsburgh’s defensive line depth is a question mark and reports out of offseason workouts were that Leal was in good shape and could be more of a contributor. Cameron Heyward will anchor Pittsburgh’s defensive line, and the Steelers are surely hoping that Larry Ogunjobi will rebound after a shaky 2023 season. Beyond the two of them, the Steelers also have Keeanu Benton who could be due for a big season, but then you get to Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Dean Lowry.

Lowry is a veteran who’s been a solid run defender throughout his career, and he’ll be a contributor. Leal might be competing with Loudermilk for a roster spot, but if he wins the job and plays well, there could be more playing time coming his way, especially as the team works to limit Heyward’s snaps and keep him healthy.

Leal was a former third-round pick who hasn’t lived up to expectations at this point, and year three is now make-or-break for him. But if he continues the upward trajectory he seems to be on into training camp, it could wind up being the season that turns his career around.