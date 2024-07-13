‘This Is A Passing League:’ Damien Woody Thinks Russell Wilson’s Arm Will Help Him Win Starting Job

With training camp still a week and a half away and not much going on in the NFL, the discussion naturally shifts to Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in what may or may not be a quarterback competition for the Pittsburgh Steelers. By all accounts, it seems as if the job is Wilson’s to lose, but the idea that Fields can win the job is a thought that isn’t going away any time soon from the national media. On ESPN’s Get Up! on Friday morning, Damien Woody said he does believe that Wilson will be the choice at quarterback, though. Woody thinks that Wilson’s experience and arm talent can give him the edge over Fields.

“At the end of the day, this is a passing league. And I think that’s where the experience of Russell Wilson, in this offense, which is going to be predicated on the play-action pass by the way, I think that’s the edge I would give Russell Wilson right now,” Woody said.

The thought of Justin Fields in an Arthur Smith offense where he can get on the move and work the middle of the field is intriguing, but at the end of the day, the Steelers wanted Wilson before they wanted Fields. The Fields trade came as a byproduct of Kenny Pickett wanting out after the team signed Wilson, and while he’s a tantalizing player, the Steelers seem set on giving Wilson the job.

The knock on Fields has been his accuracy and how he is throwing the ball. His accuracy was reportedly suspect during OTAs and minicamp. Obviously, you don’t judge quarterbacks by how they look playing in shorts, but it’s something to note given that it’s been a knock on Fields, and it lends credence to the idea that Wilson’s ability as a passer could be what keeps him ahead of Fields on the depth chart.

At this point in Wilson’s career, he can still use his legs but he’s not nearly as dynamic as Fields is in the open field and as a runner in general. While the Steelers will look to establish a ground-and-pound identity with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, having someone in at quarterback who can be relied on to put the ball where it needs to be, especially on key downs.

Fields can still be used in a specialized package, but barring anything crazy, it’ll be Wilson under center for Pittsburgh. After two down years in Denver, hopefully he can harness his arm talent and have a good season in Pittsburgh.