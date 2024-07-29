‘They’re Special, Man’: Tyler Matakevich Excited To Work With Familiar Names In Elandon Roberts, Patrick Queen

They are draft class members coming out of college in the 2016 NFL Draft, and they’ve played against each other seemingly every season since.

Now, they are teammates.

Veteran linebacker Tyler Matakevich is happy to get a chance to play next to and work alongside veteran inside linebacker Elandon Roberts after many years competing against each other.

He feels the same way about new Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, whom he competed against multiple times in Baltimore.

Speaking to reporters Sunday prior to training camp practice No. 4 in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College, Matakevich, in his first meeting with the media since signing a one-year deal in mid-July, stated that Roberts and Queen are “special” players and people that he’s looking forward to playing with in the Black and Gold.

“I was fortunate enough to come out when E Rob came out and stuff like that, so I’ve been playing against E-Rob for…almost every year, I think even going back to college,” Matakevich said of his new teammate at inside linebacker, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “So, he is a special player, stops the run, he’s smart. And then just his personality.

“And then obviously everyone knows P Queen. You saw what he did in Baltimore and stuff like that. You turn on the film and that guy’s just flashing everywhere, so I mean, just having the opportunity to watch them work and work with him, it’s gonna be special.”

Matakevich and Roberts have a long history together dating back to college. Roberts was at Houston and Matakevich was at Temple, and the two were consistently among the best linebackers in the American Athletic Conference.

Then they were part of the same draft class that saw Matakevich go to the Steelers in the seventh round and Roberts land in New England in the sixth round. Once in the NFL, the two quickly became key special teams pieces for their respective clubs, though Roberts saw more opportunities defensively and carved out a solid career as a starting off-ball linebacker.

Though they both headed to new teams for the 2020 season, they came together in the AFC East with Matakevich to the Buffalo Bills and Roberts to the Dolphins, competing against each other for three seasons in the division. Then, they faced each other again last season with Roberts in Pittsburgh in what happened to be Matakevich’s final season in Buffalo.

Now, they’re finally teammates, which has Matakevich very excited.

Getting a chance to work with not only Roberts, but Queen as well at this point in his career is very exciting for Matakevich. He knows his role overall as a special teams ace, but getting a chance to work alongside two high-level linebackers is something the veteran is looking forward to, especially two faces he’s quite familiar with as well.