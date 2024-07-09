The Terrible Podcast — Talking Suspension Of Steelers CB Cameron Sutton, An Interview With Dick LeBeau & More

Season 14, Episode 152 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing the eight-game suspension that the NFL handed down to Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cameron Sutton on Monday.

We go over what the suspension means for the Steelers’ slot cornerback job to start the 2024 regular season, the many combatants for that job, and if any more options might be on the way as the summer progresses. We discuss Sutton deciding to not appeal his suspension as well.

After talking quite a bit about the Sutton suspension and the fallout from that, Alex and I are pleased to welcome former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau back to the show. Tuesday is the official release date of LeBeau’s new book, “Legendary” and it mostly revolves around the Steelers’ legendary 2008 defense. Alex and I spent 30 minutes with LeBeau talking to him about the new book, the 2008 defense, and much more.

In “Legendary,” LeBeau and veteran scribes Scott Brown and George Von Benko, revisit the unforgettably dominant 2008 Steelers defensive unit, one of the most feared and successful in the modern NFL landscape. You can purchase that book from the publisher at this link and get 30% off by using the code Steel30.

We certainly do appreciate LeBeau spending another 30 minutes with us on the podcast and a special thanks again to Brown for setting up the Tuesday interview.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the next six players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site for the last few weeks. The six players we discussed late in this show are ILB Cole Holcomb, CB Donte Jackson, WR Van Jefferson, WR Jaray Jenkins, OLB Kyron Johnson, and P Cameron Johnston.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 111-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions from listeners that we have received since Friday.

