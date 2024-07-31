Season 15, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, which was recorded Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the ankle injury that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson sustained during the team’s Tuesday training camp practice. We discuss the latest updates concerning how much time Wilson might miss and what that means for him.

The Steelers wide receiver room obviously took a hit with Wilson going down temporarily. We discuss the depth chart thoroughly during this show and go over our concerns the team should have at the position. We talk about if the Steelers can survive in 2024 with their current wide receiver group and speculate more if the team will ultimately add to that position prior to the start of the season.

The Steelers made a few transactions on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to cover those. We also talk about Steelers QB Russell Wilson practicing some on Tuesday as part of the team’s first padded practice of training camp. We also make sure to go over the health of the team entering Wednesday.

Alex goes over several key tidbits from the Tuesday camp practice and that includes him discussing the fine session that QB Justin Fields had.

The Madden 25 player ratings are trickling out this week, so Alex and I have a few fun discussions concerning those and football video game playing in general.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 69-minute episode, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ WR Concerns, Roman Wilson Injury, Camp Tidbits, Madden 25 Ratings & More

