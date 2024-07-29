The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Start Of Camp, Media On QB Battle, Standouts, Cash Update & More

Season 15, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 training camp through the team’s first four unpadded practices. We go over the health of the team heading into the players’ first camp off day, what is expected for QB Russell Wilson (calf) this coming week and more.

The national NFL media are making sure to put out a similar collective narrative concerning the Steelers’ starting quarterback job through the first four days of training camp, so Alex and I review that topic. Alex gives his thoughts on if there really is a legitimate reason to think that QB Justin Fields will earn the starting job over Wilson just four practices into training camp.

Alex posted a list of his early camp top-performers on Monday morning, so we go over the players he noted. We also go over a few other training camp tidbits with the team now on their first off day.

With training camp now underway, I go over where the Steelers sit from a cash spending perspective and what that may or may not mean in terms of future spending on players in the next 42 days.

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key defensive player to a season-ending injury over the weekend. Alex and I cover the impact of that loss with the Steelers scheduled to play that team in Week 5.

The Steelers announced their 2024 Hall of Honor members since our last full show, so Alex and I make sure to spend time on that topic as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 82-minute episode, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

