The Terrible Podcast — Talking Play-action Study Of Steelers New QBs, Passing TD Distribution, Alex Highsmith Next Step & More

Season 14, Episode 151 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by talking about a recent play-action stats study that I completed which focused on the two-year history of new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Alex and I go deep into our expectations for the Steelers’ offense in 2024 when it comes to play-action usage and that should be favorable for the team’s two new quarterbacks.

Alex recently finished an outlook for passing touchdown distribution in 2024 with Arthur Smith now installed as the team’s new offensive coordinator. We get some mileage out of that discussion.

What does Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith need to work on in 2024? Alex and I have a long discussion about him and what we expect the Steelers’ sack output to be in 2024. We also have brief discussion about pressures versus sacks.

Alex and I then discuss the next nine players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site for the last few weeks. The nine players we discussed late in this show are: CB Thomas Graham Jr., OT Devery Hamilton, OL Anderson Hardy, RB Najee Harris, OL Nate Herbig, OLB Nick Herbig, DT Cameron Heyward, TE/FB Connor Heyward, and Highsmith.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 91-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions from listeners that we have received since Tuesday.

