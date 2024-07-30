‘The Best To Strap ‘Em Up’: Joey Porter Jr. Outlines What He Believes His Ceiling Is In NFL

After a very strong rookie season that saw him become a legitimate lockdown cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the season, the future is very bright for second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Entering his second season, Porter has placed some high expectations upon himself. He stated earlier in the offseason that he believes he’s the best cornerback in football and will show it again in his second season.

On Tuesday, following the Steelers’ first padded practice of training camp, Porter doubled down on that belief again and stated to former Steelers’ cornerback and current CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden that he believes he can be one of the best to ever strap it up at the position.

“The best to strap ’em up. That’s what I’m going for,” Porter said when asked by McFadden what he believes his ceiling is, according to video via NFL on CBS on YouTube. “I wanna be known as the guy that, when they talk about CB1s, they bring my name up and they say me.

“So, that’s what I strive for every day when I come out here and put on my cleats.”

Joey Porter Jr. certainly doesn’t lack for confidence, that’s for sure. Nor should he.

As a rookie, Porter took on the tough assignment of shadowing the opponent’s top passing-game weapon weekly. That’s not something typically asked of a rookie cornerback in the NFL, especially in Pittsburgh. But, he more than handled his own.

The Penn State product quickly became a true lockdown cornerback, taking away opponents’ top receivers repeatedly week after week. He was quite impressive in this role as that physical, shutdown corner, though he did have some struggles with penalties at times.

In his rookie season, Joey Porter Jr. finished with a 65.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 806 snaps. Porter had a 67.9 grade in coverage, allowing just 25 receptions for 384 yards and a touchdown while breaking up six passes and recording one interception. That came late in the Week 5 win at Acrisure Stadium over the Baltimore Ravens when he stepped in front of a pass in the end zone intended for Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, entering Year 2, he has tape out there against him. Receivers know what he likes to do, officials know how physical he is, and offensive coordinators will have plans on how to attack his weaknesses. It’ll be up to him to adjust to the new challenges in his second season as the unquestioned CB1 in the Steel City.

If his second season is anything like his rookie year, he’ll be well on his way to potentially being the best in the game.

Check out Porter’s full interview with McFadden on YouTube below.