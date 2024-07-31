Teryl Austin Believes With More Consistency, DeMarvin Leal’s ‘Talent Will Show’

So far in training camp through four practices in helmets and shoulder pads and two practices in full pads, third-year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal has created quite a bit of buzz.

Leal got off to a fast start last week to open training camp, flying around and making plays in the trenches. Early in padded practices, he’s been relatively quiet compared to his start. However, he’s still playing relatively well and has the coaching staff pleased with where he is in his development.

Particularly, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is happy with where Leal is right now.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday following practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Austin praised Leal and said that if the young defensive lineman finds more consistency, his talent will show on the field.

“…I think ‘Marv’ is coming along, starting to play a little bit better. We know he’s had little ups and down, but we know he’s a good guy and he’s worked his tail off this offseason, so I like where we are right now,” Austin said of Leal, according to the transcript provided by the team. “I just want to see more consistency. I think really what happens when you start guys that have talent and when they start playing, and all of a sudden it starts to go up and down for them, you just want to see more consistency.

“And I think if you see more consistency, his talent will show.”

Consistency has been an issue for Leal so far in his career. The 2023 season was a microcosm of that.

Leal would flash for the Steelers, but then struggle to replicate it. The Texas A&M product started the season strongly after a good preseason, playing 26 snaps against the 49ers, 39 snaps against Cleveland in Week 2 and recording a sack in the win, and then another 33 snaps in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

Things were really looking up for Leal, especially with Cameron Heyward out of the lineup due to injury. But then, his playing time dwindled. Leal saw 21, 23, 14 and 24 snaps in his next four games and he was inactive in Week 5 against Baltimore.

Things ended with a whimper in 2023 for Leal as he was a healthy scratch for the final stretch of the season, including the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Back for a third season and fighting for a roster spot, Leal has responded positively. He earned praise from defensive line coach Karl Dunbar in the spring for finding his professional footing and maturity, and he’s carried that over into training camp.

He’s garnering the attention of Austin and head coach Mike Tomlin, too. Now, he needs to find that consistency, stack good days in training camp and continue his push for a roster spot. That’s the next step in his career.

It’s all right in front of him. Time to take it.