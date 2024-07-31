Teryl Austin Appreciates ‘Tough, Physical’ Nature Of DeShon Elliott, Beanie Bishop Jr.

For the most part, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has its starters in place. The defensive line, linebackers, and safeties are basically set in stone. However, corner still has some question marks surrounding it. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson will likely be the starters on the outside, but slot corner is currently an open position. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin recently spoke about the ongoing battle.

Speaking to the media after practice today, Austin was asked about the play of DeShon Elliott and Beanie Bishop Jr. at slot corner.

“I’ll talk about DeShon first, in terms of bigger package,” Austin said. “He likes to be down in the box. He’s a tough, physical guy. He’s a good pro. The biggest thing is he’s a contact player. With Beanie, he gives you a little bit, because he gives you some speed, he gives you some ability to cover. From what we saw with college tape and things we are starting to see now; he is a pretty tough guy and he’s a pretty competitive guy. That gives him the baseline that you need him [to have] to play in there.”

Elliott is slated to be the team’s other starting safety opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick, so it would be tough to see him the slot full-time. But it sounds like he might work there when the Steelers are running bigger packages on defense. His willingness to tackle and do the dirty work is what makes him a perfect complement to Fitzpatrick, but it seems it could make him just as useful in the slot.

Bishop is currently the frontrunner for the starting slot corner job with Cam Sutton slated to serve an eight-game suspension, and he has been impressive in camp. Considering he’s an undrafted rookie, his level of play has been more than adequate so far. However, that job isn’t promised to him at all. If he happens to struggle during the preseason, the Steelers could look to bring in a free agent to play the position.

The Steelers are releasing veteran slot CB Josiah Scott. Stock continues to rise for UDFA Beanie Bishop, who received most of the 1st team slot reps the first four practices. #Steelers (via @JFowlerESPN) https://t.co/OJ2yaQucwK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2024

Austin has stressed that he values physicality in his players, and that seems to not be something that either Bishop or Elliott is lacking. While their current plan may be for Elliott to handle more run-heavy downs and Bishop to play more in obvious passing plays, both players have a willingness to attack that makes them perfect fits for the defense.

Patrick Peterson has often been a name that’s been brought up as a slot corner option for the Steelers. Even though he struggled on the outside with the team last year, he might be better suited for the slot. However, if a player like Bishop emerges for the Steelers, it would make their lives much easier.

The team has had success in finding undrafted players to fill its slot role, such as Mike Hilton and Arthur Maulet. If Bishop can take a page out of their books, he could be the answer the Steelers have desperately been searching for in the slot. Nothing is guaranteed with Sutton’s play when he returns, so this could be a real opportunity for Bishop. We’ll see if he takes advantage of it.