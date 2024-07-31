T.J. Watt: Steelers Defense Must Do Better Job Controlling Line Of Scrimmage Against Offense

Early in training camp, the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has come out firing, particularly in the run game.

The Steelers have come out with a physical mindset, wanting to establish the run, control the line of scrimmage and really get after the star-studded defensive unit.

They’ve done just that, particularly in the Seven Shots drills to start practice.

In the drill, the Steelers’ offense has controlled the line of scrimmage and taken it to the Steelers’ defense, which has star outside linebacker T.J Watt a bit perturbed by it.

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday’s practice in which he was given a half-day, Watt said that the Steelers’ defense needs to correct it fast while also giving the Steelers’ offense credit.

“Decisive, getting the ball out quickly and they’re able to control the line of scrimmage in the run game, which something that we need to take more pride in as a defense, and hopefully we correct it soon,” Watt said, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter.

According to camp notes from Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, the offense had a strong day in Seven Shots Tuesday in the first day of padded practices, particularly in the run game.

Running back Najee Harris ran for two touchdowns in the Seven Shots period, plowing up the middle on the first play and then bouncing his next carry outside for a walk-in touchdown. The defense did stymie Jaylen Warren on one carry, but to close out the session quarterback Justin Fields scored on a read-option to give the Steelers’ offense the win on Tuesday.

Wednesday, it was more of the same.

Warren scored a touchdown off of the right side in the run game in Seven Shots, and Harris capped off the session win again with a dive over the goal line, according to Kozora.

It’s not much of a surprise that the Steelers are wanting to come out and establish themselves in the run game under Smith.

Pittsburgh drafted along the offensive line to play bully ball, and Smith’s scheme and style fits that.They wan to get after the defense, move people off the ball and “roll people” like head coach Mike Tomlin stated after the draft.

So far in training camp they are giving the Steelers’ defense fits.

With so many big names on the defense, the Steelers will have to correct that, and do so quickly. The Steelers’ offense has brought the physicality and the intensity. It’s time for the defense to answer the bell.